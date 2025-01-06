iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

72.89
(1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

Citadel Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.62

0.55

1.06

5.42

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.02

-0.26

-1.45

Working capital

2.18

2.68

0.25

10.85

Other operating items

Operating

2.66

3.21

1.04

14.82

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

2.66

3.21

1.04

14.82

Equity raised

2.15

2.25

7.27

-4.01

Investing

0.14

0.47

0

0.01

Financing

31.58

26.81

26.51

21.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0.37

0.35

Net in cash

36.54

32.75

35.21

32.6

Citadel Realty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.