Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.62
0.55
1.06
5.42
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.02
-0.26
-1.45
Working capital
2.18
2.68
0.25
10.85
Other operating items
Operating
2.66
3.21
1.04
14.82
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.66
3.21
1.04
14.82
Equity raised
2.15
2.25
7.27
-4.01
Investing
0.14
0.47
0
0.01
Financing
31.58
26.81
26.51
21.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0.37
0.35
Net in cash
36.54
32.75
35.21
32.6
