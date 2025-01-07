iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

73
(0.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:03:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.24

2.04

1.42

8.75

yoy growth (%)

9.69

44.18

-83.76

134.72

Raw materials

0

0

-0.49

-3.38

As % of sales

0

0

35.1

38.68

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.23

-0.36

-0.41

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.48

17.64

28.91

3.89

Operating profit

2.01

1.68

0.51

5.02

OPM

89.51

82.35

35.98

57.42

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-1.52

-1.36

-1.36

-0.53

Other income

0.14

0.23

1.91

0.93

Profit before tax

0.62

0.55

1.06

5.42

Taxes

-0.14

-0.02

-0.26

-1.45

Tax rate

-23.09

-4.64

-25.12

-26.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.48

0.53

0.79

3.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.48

0.53

0.79

3.97

yoy growth (%)

-9.93

-33.15

-79.9

424.39

NPM

21.36

26.01

56.11

45.35

Citadel Realty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.