|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.24
2.04
1.42
8.75
yoy growth (%)
9.69
44.18
-83.76
134.72
Raw materials
0
0
-0.49
-3.38
As % of sales
0
0
35.1
38.68
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.23
-0.36
-0.41
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.48
17.64
28.91
3.89
Operating profit
2.01
1.68
0.51
5.02
OPM
89.51
82.35
35.98
57.42
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-1.52
-1.36
-1.36
-0.53
Other income
0.14
0.23
1.91
0.93
Profit before tax
0.62
0.55
1.06
5.42
Taxes
-0.14
-0.02
-0.26
-1.45
Tax rate
-23.09
-4.64
-25.12
-26.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.48
0.53
0.79
3.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.48
0.53
0.79
3.97
yoy growth (%)
-9.93
-33.15
-79.9
424.39
NPM
21.36
26.01
56.11
45.35
