SectorRealty
Open₹74.99
Prev. Close₹71.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.31
Day's High₹74.99
Day's Low₹68.6
52 Week's High₹91.06
52 Week's Low₹24.01
Book Value₹15.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.14
P/E50.58
EPS1.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.89
7.89
7.89
7.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.13
2.99
1.96
1.56
Net Worth
12.02
10.88
9.85
9.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.24
2.04
1.42
8.75
yoy growth (%)
9.69
44.18
-83.76
134.72
Raw materials
0
0
-0.49
-3.38
As % of sales
0
0
35.1
38.68
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.62
0.55
1.06
5.42
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.02
-0.26
-1.45
Working capital
2.18
2.68
0.25
10.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.69
44.18
-83.76
134.72
Op profit growth
19.22
230
-89.82
160.05
EBIT growth
11.7
-20.61
-59.28
171.84
Net profit growth
-9.93
-33.15
-79.9
424.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.17
2.82
2.52
2.25
2.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.17
2.82
2.52
2.25
2.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chetan R Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sonal M Shah
Chairman
Devendra J Shrimanker
Executive Director & CEO
Nilesh Dand
Independent Director
Yamini Shah
Executive Director
Parmeet Shah
Summary
Citadel Realty and Developers Limited (Formerly known Rohit Pulp & Paper Mills Limited), a unit of Marathon Group was incorporated on July 26, 1960. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of construction, development and sale of residential real estate projects. The Company is into the Slum Rehabilitation Project under Slum Rehabilitation Authority to rehabilitate a slum in Bhandup, which is in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The Company, currently is developing project with Shree Swami Smarth Builders in a joint venture in Bhandup.The company diversified into the manufacture of secondary lead and alloys and set-up a metal division at Daman. The company is the pioneer in introducing the technology for the manufacture of bleached varieties of printing and writing paper from rice straw and agricultural waste, thus helping the nation in the conservation of its precious forest resources. The company received the National Energy Conservation Award for three consecutive years from the IBPL Urja Energy Conservation Board, and has been acknowledged by the Government of India for its outstanding record in the field of energy conservation.RPPM has undergone modernisation-cum-expansion of its pulp mills, and has achieved flexibility in using bagasse as an alternative raw material. Its plant to generate electricity by installing wind turbine generators for its captive consumption was commissioned during 1996-97 at a cost of Rs 19.50 crores. Company already commissioned Diesel Ge
The Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd is ₹54.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd is 50.58 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd is ₹24.01 and ₹91.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.62%, 3 Years at 61.04%, 1 Year at 139.03%, 6 Month at 91.65%, 3 Month at 40.32% and 1 Month at 5.66%.
