iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Share Price

68.6
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:02:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74.99
  • Day's High74.99
  • 52 Wk High91.06
  • Prev. Close71.83
  • Day's Low68.6
  • 52 Wk Low 24.01
  • Turnover (lac)2.31
  • P/E50.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.94
  • EPS1.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

74.99

Prev. Close

71.83

Turnover(Lac.)

2.31

Day's High

74.99

Day's Low

68.6

52 Week's High

91.06

52 Week's Low

24.01

Book Value

15.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.14

P/E

50.58

EPS

1.42

Divi. Yield

0

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 35.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.89

7.89

7.89

7.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.13

2.99

1.96

1.56

Net Worth

12.02

10.88

9.85

9.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.24

2.04

1.42

8.75

yoy growth (%)

9.69

44.18

-83.76

134.72

Raw materials

0

0

-0.49

-3.38

As % of sales

0

0

35.1

38.68

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.62

0.55

1.06

5.42

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.02

-0.26

-1.45

Working capital

2.18

2.68

0.25

10.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.69

44.18

-83.76

134.72

Op profit growth

19.22

230

-89.82

160.05

EBIT growth

11.7

-20.61

-59.28

171.84

Net profit growth

-9.93

-33.15

-79.9

424.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.17

2.82

2.52

2.25

2.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.17

2.82

2.52

2.25

2.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chetan R Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sonal M Shah

Chairman

Devendra J Shrimanker

Executive Director & CEO

Nilesh Dand

Independent Director

Yamini Shah

Executive Director

Parmeet Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

Summary

Citadel Realty and Developers Limited (Formerly known Rohit Pulp & Paper Mills Limited), a unit of Marathon Group was incorporated on July 26, 1960. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of construction, development and sale of residential real estate projects. The Company is into the Slum Rehabilitation Project under Slum Rehabilitation Authority to rehabilitate a slum in Bhandup, which is in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The Company, currently is developing project with Shree Swami Smarth Builders in a joint venture in Bhandup.The company diversified into the manufacture of secondary lead and alloys and set-up a metal division at Daman. The company is the pioneer in introducing the technology for the manufacture of bleached varieties of printing and writing paper from rice straw and agricultural waste, thus helping the nation in the conservation of its precious forest resources. The company received the National Energy Conservation Award for three consecutive years from the IBPL Urja Energy Conservation Board, and has been acknowledged by the Government of India for its outstanding record in the field of energy conservation.RPPM has undergone modernisation-cum-expansion of its pulp mills, and has achieved flexibility in using bagasse as an alternative raw material. Its plant to generate electricity by installing wind turbine generators for its captive consumption was commissioned during 1996-97 at a cost of Rs 19.50 crores. Company already commissioned Diesel Ge
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd share price today?

The Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd is ₹54.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd is 50.58 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd is ₹24.01 and ₹91.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd?

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.62%, 3 Years at 61.04%, 1 Year at 139.03%, 6 Month at 91.65%, 3 Month at 40.32% and 1 Month at 5.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.94 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 35.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.