Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd Board Meeting

Citadel Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in our previous intimation regarding Board Meeting date there was an inadvertent reference to the quarter ended June 30 2024 in place of September 30 2024. Therefore we request that the same be read accordingly whereever it appears. All other details in the submitted intimation remains unchanged. Inconvinience caused if any is regretted. The previous intimataion in pdf is attached herewith once again for refrence. Appointment of Mr. Priyank Upadhyay ( Membership No: 74753) as a Whole Time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. November 07, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the preferential issue of convertible warrants on private placement basis. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 24, 2024 inter alia, for approval of Preferential issue of Convertible Warrants on a private placement basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st July, 2024 inter alia, for approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Submission of Revised Audit Report in prescribed format. Please be apprised that these results have already been approved by the Board of Directors in the meeting held on May 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 - Appointment/Change in Director and Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024 for approval of Un-audited Financial Result for quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

