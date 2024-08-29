|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|2. Convening of Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through video conferencing or other audio-visual means. Intimation regarding Newspaper publication informing about the 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and the details of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Outcome of the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11.00 a.m (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Please find herewith Summary of Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 20, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday. September 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
