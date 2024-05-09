To

The Members of Citadel Realty and Developers Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of profit and loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on key matters.

1. The assessment of recoverable amount of the Companys investment in and loans receivable from Associates involves significant judgment in respect of assumptions such as discount rates, current work in hand, future contract wins/ future business plan and the recoverability of certain receivables as well as economic assumption such as growth rate.

Auditors responds:-

Our procedures included the following:

Evaluated the net worth and past performance of the Company to whom loans given or investments made. Compared the carrying amount of the investment with the expected value of the business

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Preparation of other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We have been informed that other information will be adopted by the Board of Directors at a later date and we will report, if other information so adopted is materially inconsistent with the financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended , we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. During the year no director remuneration is paid or provided by the Company and hence reporting as required under Section 197(16) of the Act is not made.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer note 39 to the standalone financial statements;.

2. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts that require provision under any law or accounting standards for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation given by the Management under paragraph (3) (g) (iv) (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

5. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the current period.

6. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2024, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

For Bipin B. Shah & Co.

Firm Registration Number: 101511W Chartered Accountants

Bipin B. Shah

Proprietor

Membership No. 013191 UDIN:- 24013191BKGUXP2534

Place:- Mumbai

Date :- May 9, 2024

“ANNEXURE A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LIMITED LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that does i. a. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

The Company does not have Property, Plants and equipments. Hence, reporting under this clause is not required. b. The Company has no immovable assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ii. a. The inventory includes construction work in progress accordingly the requirements under paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable for construction work in progress. b. At any point of time during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has neither made investments in, or provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to clause 3 (iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan which has fallen due for repayment during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. The Company has not granted any loans during the year, which is either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not directly or indirectly advanced any loan to the person or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by persons covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has not made any loans, guarantees and securities and investments anytime during the year hence the provisions of the Section 186 are not applicable. Therefore, reporting under 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, reporting under the clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement of maintenance of cost records as per section 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013 is not required. vii. In respect of Statutory dues: According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date becoming payable.

b. The following statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of disputes as on 31st March, 2024.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( . In Lakhs) Financial Year to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 VAT, Interest and Penalty 2,39,28,264 2012-13 Dy. Commissioner of Sales Tax, Appeal (III) Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Liability and Interest 30,73,400 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the Company has not raised any loans from financial institutions or banks or government; and has not defaulted in repayment of Inter Company loan taken from Holding Company, Associates or in the payment of interest thereon. b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or Government authority. c. Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d. The Company has not raised on any funds during the year on short term basis and therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)of the Order is not applicable to the Company. e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence clause 3 (ix) (e) of the order is not applicable to the Company. f. The Company does not have any subsidiaries and joint ventures hence the question of raising loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company. x. a. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) of the order is not applicable to the Company. b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. a. In our opinion, based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b. No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report c. The establishment of Whistle blower mechanism is not mandatory to the Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. The Company is not required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and hence reporting under clause 3(xiv)(a) and 3(xiv)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or persons connected with him and covered under section 192 of the Act and hence reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year under review and hence reporting requirement under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon. d. The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not incurred cash losses.

xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company for the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xxi. The Company does not have any investment in subsidiary, Associates Company or joint venture Companies to whom the Companies Audit Report Order 2020(CARO) is applicable and hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Bipin B. Shah & Co.

Firm Registration Number: 101511W Chartered Accountants

Bipin B. Shah

Proprietor

Membership No. 013191 UDIN:- 24013191BKGUXP2534

Place:- Mumbai

Date :- May 9, 2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 3 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of CITADEL REALTY AND DEVELOPERS LIMITED (“the company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the period then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Bipin B. Shah & Co.

Firm Registration Number: 101511W Chartered Accountants

Bipin B. Shah

Proprietor

Membership No. 013191 UDIN:- 24013191BKGUXP2534

Place:- Mumbai

Date :- May 9, 2024