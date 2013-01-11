Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.92
28.92
28.92
28.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.49
-35.01
-34.58
-34.17
Net Worth
-6.57
-6.09
-5.66
-5.25
Minority Interest
Debt
6.77
6.55
6.49
6.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.71
1.71
1.71
1.71
Total Liabilities
1.91
2.17
2.54
2.95
Fixed Assets
0.85
1.07
1.3
1.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.96
1.02
1.2
1.36
Inventories
8.07
8.07
8.07
8.07
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.02
1.97
2.01
1.94
Sundry Creditors
-3.63
-3.63
-3.63
-3.63
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.5
-5.39
-5.25
-5.02
Cash
0.1
0.08
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
1.91
2.17
2.55
2.95
