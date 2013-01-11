iifl-logo
Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

158.2
(410.32%)
Jan 11, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.92

28.92

28.92

28.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.49

-35.01

-34.58

-34.17

Net Worth

-6.57

-6.09

-5.66

-5.25

Minority Interest

Debt

6.77

6.55

6.49

6.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.71

1.71

1.71

1.71

Total Liabilities

1.91

2.17

2.54

2.95

Fixed Assets

0.85

1.07

1.3

1.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.96

1.02

1.2

1.36

Inventories

8.07

8.07

8.07

8.07

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.02

1.97

2.01

1.94

Sundry Creditors

-3.63

-3.63

-3.63

-3.63

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.5

-5.39

-5.25

-5.02

Cash

0.1

0.08

0.05

0.07

Total Assets

1.91

2.17

2.55

2.95

