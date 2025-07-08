iifl-logo
Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Share Price Live

158.2
(410.32%)
Jan 11, 2013

  • Open152
  • Day's High158.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close31
  • Day's Low150
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-0.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,089.75
  • Div. Yield0
Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

152

Prev. Close

31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

158.95

Day's Low

150

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.52

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,089.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
09 Jul, 2025

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
May-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.36%

Foreign: 99.36%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.92

28.92

28.92

28.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.49

-35.01

-34.58

-34.17

Net Worth

-6.57

-6.09

-5.66

-5.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.09

-0.13

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.39

-0.56

-0.55

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.27

-0.32

-0.37

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

-0.07

-0.19

1.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

216.67

-50.92

31.67

75.81

EBIT growth

55.04

-29.66

1.17

3.58

Net profit growth

54.45

-29.47

1.31

3.6

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,064.85

74.631,55,893.21445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,286.9

76.997,431.88513.160.223,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,895.65

131.3258,806.1117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,153.5

204.8838,844.35-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,438.1

65.6937,767.531670.091,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vivek Singh

Independent Director

Reena Devi Mandal

Non Executive Director

Dharmendra

Independent Director

Jitendra

Non Executive Director

Subhash Sahu

Chairman & Wholetime Director

KASHI NATH

Registered Office

6/C Ostwal Park Building No 4,

Jain Temple Bhayandar East,

Maharashtra - 401105

Tel: -

Website: http://www.citurgiabiochemicals.com

Email: citurgia_bio@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Engaged in the manufacture of citric acid, calcium carbonate and plasticisers, Citurgia Biochemicals was promoted by John E Sturge, UK; Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company; and Sturdia Chemicals. ...
Company FAQs

What is the Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹158.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd is ₹2089.75 Cr. as of 11 Jan ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd is 0 and -59.78 as of 11 Jan ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Jan ‘13

What is the CAGR of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd?

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.83%, 3 Years at -11.85%, 1 Year at -24.67%, 6 Month at 12.44%, 3 Month at -1.53% and 1 Month at 9.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 99.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 0.64 %

