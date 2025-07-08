Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹152
Prev. Close₹31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹158.95
Day's Low₹150
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.52
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,089.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.92
28.92
28.92
28.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.49
-35.01
-34.58
-34.17
Net Worth
-6.57
-6.09
-5.66
-5.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.09
-0.13
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.39
-0.56
-0.55
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.27
-0.32
-0.37
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
-0.07
-0.19
1.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
216.67
-50.92
31.67
75.81
EBIT growth
55.04
-29.66
1.17
3.58
Net profit growth
54.45
-29.47
1.31
3.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,064.85
|74.63
|1,55,893.21
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,286.9
|76.9
|97,431.88
|513.16
|0.22
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,895.65
|131.32
|58,806.1
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,153.5
|204.88
|38,844.35
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,438.1
|65.69
|37,767.53
|167
|0.09
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vivek Singh
Independent Director
Reena Devi Mandal
Non Executive Director
Dharmendra
Independent Director
Jitendra
Non Executive Director
Subhash Sahu
Chairman & Wholetime Director
KASHI NATH
6/C Ostwal Park Building No 4,
Jain Temple Bhayandar East,
Maharashtra - 401105
Tel: -
Website: http://www.citurgiabiochemicals.com
Email: citurgia_bio@yahoo.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Engaged in the manufacture of citric acid, calcium carbonate and plasticisers, Citurgia Biochemicals was promoted by John E Sturge, UK; Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company; and Sturdia Chemicals. ...
Reports by Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd
