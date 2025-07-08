Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Summary

Engaged in the manufacture of citric acid, calcium carbonate and plasticisers, Citurgia Biochemicals was promoted by John E Sturge, UK; Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company; and Sturdia Chemicals. The promoter, John E Sturge was repayed its entire equity holding in 1987-88, which reduced the equity capital. In 1987-88, it acquired two subsidiaries, Sodality Trading & Agencies and Himgiri Trading & Agencies.Citric acid is traditionally used in foods, soft drinks, confectionery and drugs. It is also used in textile printing and dyeing, where it provides stable pH conditions for polyester and nylon, acrylic print-curing and cotton-resist printing. The company exports citric acid to the US, Japan, Germany, Australia, Iran, Malaysia, Srilanka, etc.In 1988, the company successfully commissioned an anaerobic effluent- treatment plant to treat the effluents discharged during the manufacture of citric acid. It also increased production capacities by implementing expansion and modernisation schemes.The modernization of coal fired boiler into a Fluidized Bed Combustion(FBC) coal fired boiler has been completed and yielded a good efficiency.