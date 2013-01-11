Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.39
-0.56
-0.55
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.27
-0.32
-0.37
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
-0.07
-0.19
1.05
Other operating items
Operating
-1.06
-0.74
-1.07
0.12
Capital expenditure
0
4.38
-4.38
0
Free cash flow
-1.06
3.63
-5.45
0.12
Equity raised
-62.11
-61.32
-60.19
-59.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.91
12.9
12.87
11.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-50.26
-44.78
-52.78
-47.43
