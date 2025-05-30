|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|24 May 2025
|Citurgia Biochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2025 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :09.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Apr 2025
|28 Apr 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting dated 28th April, 2025 related to Reclassification of Promoter/Promoter Group category to Public Category shareholders Minutes of Board Meeting dated 28.04.2025 regarding reclassification of Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2025) SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF STATUS OF PROMOTER TO PUBLIC (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|10 Feb 2025
|CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31.12.2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter end half year ended on 30th September 2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Annual General Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.