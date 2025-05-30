iifl-logo
Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 11, 2013

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202524 May 2025
Citurgia Biochemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2025 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :09.06.2025)
Board Meeting28 Apr 202528 Apr 2025
Outcome of Board meeting dated 28th April, 2025 related to Reclassification of Promoter/Promoter Group category to Public Category shareholders Minutes of Board Meeting dated 28.04.2025 regarding reclassification of Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2025) SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF STATUS OF PROMOTER TO PUBLIC (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31.12.2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter end half year ended on 30th September 2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Annual General Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
CITURGIA BIOCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024.

