iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Management Discussions

158.2
(410.32%)
Jan 11, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

The Companys operations continued to be suspended throughout the year. The lock out declared at Rishikesh factory with effect from 29thSeptember, 2003 continues to be In force till date. The production and sales were nil during the year under review. Material developments in industry structure have been dealt with in the directors report under the head ‘Rehabilitation Scheme and ‘Future plans which should be treated forming part of this Management Discussion and Analysis.

OUTLOOK, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Discussions on outlook & opportunities have already been dealt with in Directors Report which should be treated as forming part of the Management Discussion and analysis.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

This is not discussed in detail since the Companys operations continued to be suspended throughout the year.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has not conducted internal audit for the year under report.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Discussion on financial performance with reference to operational performance has been dealt with in the Directors Report which should be treated as forming part of this Management Discussion and Analysis.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Material development in human resources/ industrial relations front has been dealt with in the Directors Report, under the head ‘Operations and ‘Industrial Relations, which should be treated as forming part of this Management and Discussion Analysis. As at 31stMarch, 2022, the employee strength (on permanent rolls) of the Company was Nil.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this Management Discussion and analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of theirdates.

Place: Mumbai Sd/-
Date:03.09.2022 KASHI NATH JHA
Whole-time Director
DIN: 02072952

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.