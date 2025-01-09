iifl-logo-icon 1
City Crops Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

26.1
(-9.53%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.32

10.32

10.32

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.91

1.63

0.45

0.03

Net Worth

29.23

11.95

10.77

0.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.25

11.97

10.82

0.05

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

26.16

11.93

10.38

-0.28

Inventories

9.74

1.09

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.82

8.88

8.29

2.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.7

4.02

4.26

0

Sundry Creditors

-2.5

-1.78

-2.1

-2.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.6

-0.28

-0.06

0

Cash

0.08

0.03

0.42

0.33

Total Assets

29.24

11.97

10.81

0.04

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

