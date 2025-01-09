City Crops Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.32
10.32
10.32
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.91
1.63
0.45
0.03
Net Worth
29.23
11.95
10.77
0.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.25
11.97
10.82
0.05
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
26.16
11.93
10.38
-0.28
Inventories
9.74
1.09
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.82
8.88
8.29
2.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.7
4.02
4.26
0
Sundry Creditors
-2.5
-1.78
-2.1
-2.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.6
-0.28
-0.06
0
Cash
0.08
0.03
0.42
0.33
Total Assets
29.24
11.97
10.81
0.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.