Summary

City Crops Agro Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bhagya Agro-Care Private Limited on April 02, 2013 at Gujarati.The name of company was changed to City Crops Agro Private Limited on December 06, 2021. Further, company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to City Crops Agro Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of products like seeds, agricultural produces mainly Rice, Wheat, Onions, Potato, Tomato, Isabgol, and Pulses. It is also engaged in contract manufacturing for agricultural produce such as Cucumber, Onion and Castor.It is having an integrated online platform which includes products such as cereals, oil seeds, pulses, and vegetables.The company sources the agricultural products from the manufacturers by paying an advance payment with labeling and then these products are sold to network of distributors. Owing to their presence in the market for decades, the Company has built strong relationships with both the farmers as well as with the wholesaler/retailers community. In contract manufacturing, company leases an agricultural land on lease and cultivate Cucumber, Onion and Castor for meeting demand in the market, which gives the company control over the entire process and getting agricultural produces at better rates as compared to the market. A part of the yiel

