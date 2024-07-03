SectorTrading
Open₹28.5
Prev. Close₹27.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.71
Day's High₹28.5
Day's Low₹28.5
52 Week's High₹34.58
52 Week's Low₹18
Book Value₹17.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.5
P/E20.36
EPS1.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.32
10.32
10.32
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.91
1.63
0.45
0.03
Net Worth
29.23
11.95
10.77
0.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Kaupilkumar Shah
Non Executive Director
Shitalben Shah
Independent Director
Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola
Independent Director
Bhavna Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zalak Gajjar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by City Crops Agro Ltd
Summary
City Crops Agro Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bhagya Agro-Care Private Limited on April 02, 2013 at Gujarati.The name of company was changed to City Crops Agro Private Limited on December 06, 2021. Further, company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to City Crops Agro Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of products like seeds, agricultural produces mainly Rice, Wheat, Onions, Potato, Tomato, Isabgol, and Pulses. It is also engaged in contract manufacturing for agricultural produce such as Cucumber, Onion and Castor.It is having an integrated online platform which includes products such as cereals, oil seeds, pulses, and vegetables.The company sources the agricultural products from the manufacturers by paying an advance payment with labeling and then these products are sold to network of distributors. Owing to their presence in the market for decades, the Company has built strong relationships with both the farmers as well as with the wholesaler/retailers community. In contract manufacturing, company leases an agricultural land on lease and cultivate Cucumber, Onion and Castor for meeting demand in the market, which gives the company control over the entire process and getting agricultural produces at better rates as compared to the market. A part of the yiel
The City Crops Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Crops Agro Ltd is ₹46.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of City Crops Agro Ltd is 20.36 and 1.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Crops Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Crops Agro Ltd is ₹18 and ₹34.58 as of 03 Jan ‘25
City Crops Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 19.70%, 6 Month at 0.67%, 3 Month at 10.04% and 1 Month at 12.87%.
