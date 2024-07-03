iifl-logo-icon 1
City Crops Agro Ltd Share Price

28.5
(5.24%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.5
  • Day's High28.5
  • 52 Wk High34.58
  • Prev. Close27.08
  • Day's Low28.5
  • 52 Wk Low 18
  • Turnover (lac)1.71
  • P/E20.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.9
  • EPS1.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.5
  • Div. Yield0
City Crops Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

28.5

Prev. Close

27.08

Turnover(Lac.)

1.71

Day's High

28.5

Day's Low

28.5

52 Week's High

34.58

52 Week's Low

18

Book Value

17.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.5

P/E

20.36

EPS

1.4

Divi. Yield

0

City Crops Agro Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

City Crops Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

City Crops Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.69%

Non-Promoter- 45.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

City Crops Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.32

10.32

10.32

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.91

1.63

0.45

0.03

Net Worth

29.23

11.95

10.77

0.04

Minority Interest

City Crops Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT City Crops Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Kaupilkumar Shah

Non Executive Director

Shitalben Shah

Independent Director

Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola

Independent Director

Bhavna Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zalak Gajjar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by City Crops Agro Ltd

Summary

City Crops Agro Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bhagya Agro-Care Private Limited on April 02, 2013 at Gujarati.The name of company was changed to City Crops Agro Private Limited on December 06, 2021. Further, company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to City Crops Agro Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of products like seeds, agricultural produces mainly Rice, Wheat, Onions, Potato, Tomato, Isabgol, and Pulses. It is also engaged in contract manufacturing for agricultural produce such as Cucumber, Onion and Castor.It is having an integrated online platform which includes products such as cereals, oil seeds, pulses, and vegetables.The company sources the agricultural products from the manufacturers by paying an advance payment with labeling and then these products are sold to network of distributors. Owing to their presence in the market for decades, the Company has built strong relationships with both the farmers as well as with the wholesaler/retailers community. In contract manufacturing, company leases an agricultural land on lease and cultivate Cucumber, Onion and Castor for meeting demand in the market, which gives the company control over the entire process and getting agricultural produces at better rates as compared to the market.
Company FAQs

What is the City Crops Agro Ltd share price today?

The City Crops Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of City Crops Agro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Crops Agro Ltd is ₹46.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of City Crops Agro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of City Crops Agro Ltd is 20.36 and 1.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of City Crops Agro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Crops Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Crops Agro Ltd is ₹18 and ₹34.58 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of City Crops Agro Ltd?

City Crops Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 19.70%, 6 Month at 0.67%, 3 Month at 10.04% and 1 Month at 12.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of City Crops Agro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of City Crops Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.30 %

