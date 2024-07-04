|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|The Board of Directors decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company as on 26th July, 2024 on Friday at 02:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company. Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) Outcome cum Proceeding of the Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) Scrutinizer Report of Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
