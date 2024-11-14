iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

City Crops Agro Ltd Board Meeting

28.7
(9.96%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

City Crops Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Half Yearly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 04.10.2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Submission of Financial Result for the half year ended as on 30th Sep. 2023
Board Meeting27 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
City Crops Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Fund Raising through Preferential Issue and AGM Related Matters Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
City Crops Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Period ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held for the Approve the Audited Financial Result for the Period ended as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

City Crops Agro: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR City Crops Agro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.