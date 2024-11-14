|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Half Yearly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 04.10.2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Submission of Financial Result for the half year ended as on 30th Sep. 2023
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|City Crops Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Fund Raising through Preferential Issue and AGM Related Matters Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|City Crops Agro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Period ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held for the Approve the Audited Financial Result for the Period ended as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
