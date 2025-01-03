City Pulse Multiplex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.88
0.6
0.24
0.05
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.14
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0.04
Working capital
1.45
-0.37
0.52
0.28
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
0.07
0.74
0.35
Capital expenditure
2.4
1.51
0.26
-1.34
Free cash flow
2.36
1.58
1
-0.98
Equity raised
6.72
0.73
-2.1
-2.29
Investing
0
0.18
0
-0.18
Financing
4.06
5.57
6.63
6.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.14
8.07
5.53
2.98
