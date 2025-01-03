iifl-logo-icon 1
City Pulse Multiplex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

966.95
(-1.21%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

City Pulse Multi FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.88

0.6

0.24

0.05

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.14

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0.04

Working capital

1.45

-0.37

0.52

0.28

Other operating items

Operating

-0.03

0.07

0.74

0.35

Capital expenditure

2.4

1.51

0.26

-1.34

Free cash flow

2.36

1.58

1

-0.98

Equity raised

6.72

0.73

-2.1

-2.29

Investing

0

0.18

0

-0.18

Financing

4.06

5.57

6.63

6.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.14

8.07

5.53

2.98

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.