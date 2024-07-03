Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹930
Prev. Close₹978.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.4
Day's High₹966.95
Day's Low₹930
52 Week's High₹1,001
52 Week's Low₹114.5
Book Value₹84.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,031.16
P/E0
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.66
3.32
3.32
3.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.31
1.29
2.04
2.25
Net Worth
89.97
4.61
5.36
5.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
3.08
0.65
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-98.34
369.57
214.96
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.19
-0.06
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.88
0.6
0.24
0.05
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.14
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0.04
Working capital
1.45
-0.37
0.52
0.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.34
369.57
214.96
0
Op profit growth
-137.94
264.71
328.36
-174.93
EBIT growth
-246.34
143.7
373.27
-130.48
Net profit growth
-250.22
124.93
163.81
-168.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1.15
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1.15
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Luvv Arpit Mehta
Independent Director
Smit Dinkarbhai Barot
Managing Director
Arpit Mehta
Addtnl Independent Director
Hitendra Kanodia
Additional Director
Sirish Patel
Additional Director
Manasvi Manu Thapar
Additional Executive Director
Kush Arpit Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kutabudeen Kuraishi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by City Pulse Multiplex Ltd
Summary
City Pulse Multiplex Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name City Pulse Multiplex Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 22, 2000. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to City Pulse Multiplex Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company was set up to carry out the business of setting up, operating and managing a chain of miniplex / multiplexes under the brand name WOW Cine Pulse. Most of miniplexes have small seating capacity (apprx 100 seats) with contemporary sound quality.In 2006, the company produced its first film Love is Blind. The Company established first cinema theatre in Mehsana with two screens having a seating capacity of 433 seats in the year 2007. Presently, WOW Cine Pulse operates at 14 locations with 14 screens with a total of 3340 seats. The operational units are situated at key locations which offer a large catchment area. These operational units are surrounded by malls, food courts and restaurants along with adequate car parking facilities thus making them an attractive destination for patrons.The Company launched its OTT Platform WOWPLEX on July 12, 2021. The Company have been involved in services Industry. Operating of Cinema Halls, serving Food and Beverages, Film Distribution, Film Production and allied services. Due to the pandemic, the industry is suffering heavily, and in absence of normal operating environment, the industry has not resumed. The Compan
Read More
The City Pulse Multiventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹966.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is ₹1031.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is 0 and 11.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Pulse Multiventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is ₹114.5 and ₹1001 as of 03 Jan ‘25
City Pulse Multiventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.23%, 3 Years at 154.73%, 1 Year at 740.83%, 6 Month at 395.87%, 3 Month at 18.12% and 1 Month at -3.19%.
