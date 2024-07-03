iifl-logo-icon 1
City Pulse Multiplex Ltd Share Price

966.95
(-1.21%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open930
  • Day's High966.95
  • 52 Wk High1,001
  • Prev. Close978.8
  • Day's Low930
  • 52 Wk Low 114.5
  • Turnover (lac)17.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.82
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,031.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

930

Prev. Close

978.8

Turnover(Lac.)

17.4

Day's High

966.95

Day's Low

930

52 Week's High

1,001

52 Week's Low

114.5

Book Value

84.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,031.16

P/E

0

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.98%

Non-Promoter- 88.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.66

3.32

3.32

3.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.31

1.29

2.04

2.25

Net Worth

89.97

4.61

5.36

5.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

3.08

0.65

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-98.34

369.57

214.96

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.19

-0.06

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.88

0.6

0.24

0.05

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.14

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0.04

Working capital

1.45

-0.37

0.52

0.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.34

369.57

214.96

0

Op profit growth

-137.94

264.71

328.36

-174.93

EBIT growth

-246.34

143.7

373.27

-130.48

Net profit growth

-250.22

124.93

163.81

-168.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

1.15

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1.15

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT City Pulse Multiplex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Luvv Arpit Mehta

Independent Director

Smit Dinkarbhai Barot

Managing Director

Arpit Mehta

Addtnl Independent Director

Hitendra Kanodia

Additional Director

Sirish Patel

Additional Director

Manasvi Manu Thapar

Additional Executive Director

Kush Arpit Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kutabudeen Kuraishi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by City Pulse Multiplex Ltd

Summary

Summary

City Pulse Multiplex Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name City Pulse Multiplex Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 22, 2000. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to City Pulse Multiplex Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company was set up to carry out the business of setting up, operating and managing a chain of miniplex / multiplexes under the brand name WOW Cine Pulse. Most of miniplexes have small seating capacity (apprx 100 seats) with contemporary sound quality.In 2006, the company produced its first film Love is Blind. The Company established first cinema theatre in Mehsana with two screens having a seating capacity of 433 seats in the year 2007. Presently, WOW Cine Pulse operates at 14 locations with 14 screens with a total of 3340 seats. The operational units are situated at key locations which offer a large catchment area. These operational units are surrounded by malls, food courts and restaurants along with adequate car parking facilities thus making them an attractive destination for patrons.The Company launched its OTT Platform WOWPLEX on July 12, 2021. The Company have been involved in services Industry. Operating of Cinema Halls, serving Food and Beverages, Film Distribution, Film Production and allied services. Due to the pandemic, the industry is suffering heavily, and in absence of normal operating environment, the industry has not resumed. The Compan
Company FAQs

What is the City Pulse Multiventures Ltd share price today?

The City Pulse Multiventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹966.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is ₹1031.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is 0 and 11.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Pulse Multiventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is ₹114.5 and ₹1001 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.23%, 3 Years at 154.73%, 1 Year at 740.83%, 6 Month at 395.87%, 3 Month at 18.12% and 1 Month at -3.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.02 %

