Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The name change of the company from City Pulse Multiplex Ltd to City Pulse Multiventures Ltd or any other name subject to approval by CRC. change of name of the company subject to approval from necessary authorities (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd sept 2024

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 20th August 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Appointment of Practicing Company Secretary for Secretarial Audit for F.Y. 23-24.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. To consider and approve the un audited financial results along with limited review report for the qrt ended as on 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024 is approved by the Board in the Board meeting held on 08th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 401, 4th Floor, Sachet 1, Swastik Cross Road, Navrangpura Ahmedabad Gujarat 380009 India has considered and approved the Appointment of M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates, Company Secretaries, New Delhi (FRN: P2012DE081400) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24. Disclosure in respect of appointment of secretarial auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 Disclosure in respect of appointment of secretarial auditor Financial Year 2023-24

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 8 May 2024

City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 and To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Outcome of board meeting for approval of audited standalone and consolidated financial result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024) As per the caption subject we are hereby submitting revised outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company met today, 31st March 2024 at 3.30 PM. The Board of Directors have inter alia considered, took on record and approved: 1. Scrutinizer report submitted by M/s. Dipika Soni & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary for the Extraordinary general meeting held on 30th March 2024. 2. Issue and allotment of 73,46,000 Equity shares to the shareholders of M/s Aileensoul Technologies Private Limited for consideration other than cash. Accordingly, every shareholder holding 1 equity share of M/s Aileensoul Technologies Private Limited, will be issued and allotted 735 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid, subject to payment for fractional allotment of shares.

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of City Pulse Multiplex Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 401 4th Floor Sachet 1 Swastik Cross Road Navrangpura Ahmedabad Gujarat 380009 - India inter alia to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. To consider issue and allotment of Equity Shares at a price to be determined in accordance with Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and other applicable rules regulations and guidelines of SEBI and applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013 for cash and/or consideration other than cash on the preferential basis. With reference to the above cited subject , we hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. With reference to the above cited subject, we are hereby submitting Outcome of Board meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 at the Registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024