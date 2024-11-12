iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd Board Meeting

949
(-0.21%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

City Pulse Multi CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The name change of the company from City Pulse Multiplex Ltd to City Pulse Multiventures Ltd or any other name subject to approval by CRC. change of name of the company subject to approval from necessary authorities (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd sept 2024
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 20th August 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Appointment of Practicing Company Secretary for Secretarial Audit for F.Y. 23-24.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. To consider and approve the un audited financial results along with limited review report for the qrt ended as on 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024 is approved by the Board in the Board meeting held on 08th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202421 May 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 401, 4th Floor, Sachet 1, Swastik Cross Road, Navrangpura Ahmedabad Gujarat 380009 India has considered and approved the Appointment of M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates, Company Secretaries, New Delhi (FRN: P2012DE081400) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24. Disclosure in respect of appointment of secretarial auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 Disclosure in respect of appointment of secretarial auditor Financial Year 2023-24
Board Meeting14 May 20248 May 2024
City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 and To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Outcome of board meeting for approval of audited standalone and consolidated financial result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024) As per the caption subject we are hereby submitting revised outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202431 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company met today, 31st March 2024 at 3.30 PM. The Board of Directors have inter alia considered, took on record and approved: 1. Scrutinizer report submitted by M/s. Dipika Soni & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary for the Extraordinary general meeting held on 30th March 2024. 2. Issue and allotment of 73,46,000 Equity shares to the shareholders of M/s Aileensoul Technologies Private Limited for consideration other than cash. Accordingly, every shareholder holding 1 equity share of M/s Aileensoul Technologies Private Limited, will be issued and allotted 735 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid, subject to payment for fractional allotment of shares.
Board Meeting29 Feb 202423 Feb 2024
City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of City Pulse Multiplex Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 401 4th Floor Sachet 1 Swastik Cross Road Navrangpura Ahmedabad Gujarat 380009 - India inter alia to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. To consider issue and allotment of Equity Shares at a price to be determined in accordance with Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and other applicable rules regulations and guidelines of SEBI and applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013 for cash and/or consideration other than cash on the preferential basis. With reference to the above cited subject , we hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. With reference to the above cited subject, we are hereby submitting Outcome of Board meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 at the Registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024)
Board Meeting16 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of City Pulse Multiplex Limited along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of board meeting under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 held today on 16.01.2024 i.e. Tuesday. Outcome of the Board meeting held today on 16.01.2024 i.e, Tuesday, pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.01.2024)

City Pulse Multi: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR City Pulse Multiplex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.