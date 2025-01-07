Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
3.08
0.65
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-98.34
369.57
214.96
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.19
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales
249.25
6.19
10.22
37.19
Other costs
-0.21
-2.14
-0.38
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
411.04
69.38
58.33
39.68
Operating profit
-0.28
0.75
0.2
0.04
OPM
-560.3
24.42
31.44
23.12
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.14
-0.03
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.08
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.88
0.6
0.24
0.05
Taxes
0
0
0.01
0.04
Tax rate
0
-1.6
5.54
89.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.88
0.59
0.26
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.88
0.59
0.26
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-250.22
124.93
163.81
-168.45
NPM
-1,737.4
19.12
39.93
47.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.