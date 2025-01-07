iifl-logo-icon 1
City Pulse Multiplex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

978.5
(1.19%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

3.08

0.65

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-98.34

369.57

214.96

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.19

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales

249.25

6.19

10.22

37.19

Other costs

-0.21

-2.14

-0.38

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

411.04

69.38

58.33

39.68

Operating profit

-0.28

0.75

0.2

0.04

OPM

-560.3

24.42

31.44

23.12

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.14

-0.03

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.08

0.03

Profit before tax

-0.88

0.6

0.24

0.05

Taxes

0

0

0.01

0.04

Tax rate

0

-1.6

5.54

89.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.88

0.59

0.26

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.88

0.59

0.26

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-250.22

124.93

163.81

-168.45

NPM

-1,737.4

19.12

39.93

47.67

