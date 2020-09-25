To,

The Members,

City Pulse Multiplex Limited.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 24th Directors Report on the business and operations together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024. The performance of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Financial Results of the Company for the year are as under:

(in Lakhs)

Particulars Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 114.90 48.32 Other Income 0 6.77 Total Revenue 114.90 55.09 Purchase of Stock -in-Trade 5.57 22.36 Employee Benefit Expenses 13.08 12.93 Depreciation and amortization Expenses 29.70 37.70 Other Expenses 51.79 56.46 Total Expenses 100.14 129.46 Profit/ (loss) before tax 14.76 (74.36) Tax Expenses 0 0 Profit for the year 14.76 (74.36)

2. DIVIDEND

The Company sees favourable market conditions and growth prospects in years to come. Looking to the current Financial Position of the Company, the Board has recommended not to declare any Dividend for the current year and primarily create sufficient buffer to tackle any future situation.

3. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND STATEMENT OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, Your Company has achieved a turnover of INR 114.90 Lakhs. Your Company has a Net Profit of INR 14.76 Lakhs as against the loss of INR 74.36 Lakhs in the previous year.

4. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There were no changes in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the period under review, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 11,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees ElevenLakh Only) divided into 1,10,00,000 Shares of INR 10 each. On 31st March, 2024, the paid-up equity share capital stood at INR 10,66,40,330 (Indian Rupees Ten Crore Sixty six Lakh Forty Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty Only) divided into 106,64,033 equity shares of INR 10 each.

6. AMOUNTS TO BE CARRIED TO ANY RESERVES:

The Board has proposed no amount to be transfer to reserve as there is no profit in the Company.

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board of the Company was duly constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. As of the date of the report, your company has the following Directors on its Board:

S. No Name of Director Designation DIN/PAN Date of Appointment Date of Appointment at current designation Date of Resignation 1 Mr. Arpitkumar Rajnikant Mehta Managing Director 00213945 25.06.2005 27.09.2019 - 2 Ms. Rajalben Arpit Mehta Executive Director 00213996 31.07.2019 27.09.2019 - 3 Mr. Hitendra Nareshkumar Kanodia Independent Director 02278388 31.07.2019 27.09.2019 - 4 Mr. Manasvi Manu Thapar Independent Director 07486932 19.11.2021 30.11.2022 - 5 Mr. Luv Arpit Mehta Director Executive Promoter 08019908 01.03.2018 27.09.2019 - 6 Mr. Smit Dinkarbhai Barot Independent Director 08154983 12.06.2018 29.09.2018 - 7 Mr. Sirishbhai Patel Executive Director 08644437 24.12.2019 25.09.2020 - 8 Mr. Kush Arpit Mehta Executive Director 09120698 19.11.2021 30.11.2022 - 9 Ms. Rajalben Chief Arpit Mehta Financial Officer 00213996 12.06.2018 12.06.2018 - 10 Ms. Dharaben Chirag Patel Company Secretary and Compliance Officer GRZPK9523C 20.08.2024 20.08.2024 -

During the year under review no changes took place in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Persons.

8. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly complied with by the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no other material changes and commitments that have occurred between the end of financial year of the company and the date of this report affecting the financial position of the company as on 31st March, 2024.

10. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has no subsidiary company. The Company did not have any Associate Companies or Joint Ventures at the end of this Financial Year. Statement in Form AOC-1 pursuant to the first proviso to Section 129 of the Act read with rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 shall not be thus Applicable in view of above explanation.

11. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as "Annexure - I".

12. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year, there were some transactions entered with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Form AOC-2 has been annexed to the Report as Annexure-II.

13. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in "Annexure III" to this Report.

The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report.

As per the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report and the Accounts are being sent to all the members of the Company, excluding the information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office. The said information is also available for inspection at the Registered Office during working hours up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

14. AUDITORS

1. Statutory Auditors

The Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s S. D. Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants having FRN: 137193W were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the AGM held on 25/09/2020 to hold the office from conclusion of that meeting until the conclusion of the 25th AGM of the Company.

Independent Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks. All Observations made in the Independent Auditors Report and Notes forming part of the Financial Statements are self-explanatory and do notcall for any further comments and also, there is no incident of fraud requiring reporting by the auditors under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. The Standalone Auditors report and Consolidated Audit report are enclosed with the financial statements in this Auditors Report.

2. Cost Auditors

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

3. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed Payal Dhamecha & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries FRN: S2020GJ735800, Ahmedabad to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed here with as "Annexure-IV".

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 contains Following qualification:

During the Period under review,

(a) The company has not installed Structured Digital Database to track insider trading Management Comment:- The company has started the process for installation of SDD software. Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provision of Section 134 of companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, M/s Parag Patel & Company, appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the Internal Auditor submitted its report to the Board.

15. LISTING OF SECURITIES:

The Company is listed on the BSE Limited and is regular in paying the annual listing fee to the stock exchange.

16. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND OTHER COMMITTEES:

Meeting of the Board

During the year, the Board of Directors met 8 (Eight) times during the financial year 2023-24, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report. The maximum interval between any twomeetings did not exceed 120 days.

The Board held 8 (Eight) meetings during the period ended on 31st March, 2024 i.e., on

(i) 01st April, 2023

(ii) 06th May, 2023,

(iii) 27th May,2023,

(iv) 04th September, 2023,

(v) 08th November, 2023,

(vi) 16th January, 2023,

(vii) 29th February, 2024,

(viii) 31st March,2024.

Attendance at the meetings of the Board and at the last Annual General Meeting was as follows:

Name of the Director Category No. of meetings held No. of meeting attended Last AGM attendance (Yes/ No) Mr. Arpitkumar Rajnikant Mehta Managing Director 8 8 Yes Ms. Rajalben Arpit Mehta Executive Director 8 8 Yes Mr. Hitendra Nareshkumar Kanodia Independent Director 8 8 Yes Ms. Manasvi Manu Thapar Independent Director 8 8 Yes Mr. Luv Arpit Mehta Executive Director 8 8 Yes Mr. Smit Dinkarbhai Barot Independent Director 8 8 Yes Mr. Sirishbhai Patel Executive Director 8 8 Yes Mr. Kush Arpit Mehta Executive Director 8 8 Yes

Board Committee

The following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Audit Committee is constituted in line to monitor and provide effective supervision of the managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest level of transparency, integrity, and quality of Financial Reporting.:

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation Attendance in Committee Meeting 01 Mr. Smit Dinkarbhai Barot Chairman 03 03 02 Ms. Manasvi Manu Thapar Member 03 03 03 Mr. Hitendra Kanodia Nareshkumar Member 03 03

During the Financial Year under review 03 (three) meetings of the Members of Audit Committee were held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

• 06th May, 2023,

• 27th May, 2023,

• 08th November, 2023,

Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted within the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends the appointment of Directors and remuneration of such Directors.

The level and structure of appointment and remuneration of all Key Managerial personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company, as per the Remuneration Policy, is also overseen by this Committee.

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation Attendance in Committee Meeting 01 Mr. Hitendra Nareshkumar Kanodia Chairman 03 03 02 Ms. Manasvi Manu Thapar Member 03 03 03 Mr. Smit Dinkarbhai Barot Member 03 03

During the Financial Year under review 03 (Three) meetings of the Members of Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

• 06th May, 2023,

• 05th November, 2023,

• 02nd December, 2024

Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has a Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act,2013 to look into the redressal of complaints of investors such as transfer or credit of shares, non-receipt of dividend/notices /annual reports, etc.

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation Attendance in Committee Meeting 01 Mr. Hitendra Nareshkumar Kanodia Chairman 01 01 02 Ms. Manasvi Manu Thapar Member 01 01 03 Mr. Smit Dinkarbhai Barot Member 01 01

During the Financial Year under review 01 (One) meetings of the Members of Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held.

The dates on which the said meetings were held:

• 02nd December, 2023.

17. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has Independent Directors as per The Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

The independent Directors meet without the presence of Non- Independent Directors. These meetings are formal and enable the Independent Directors to interact and discuss matters including review of performance of the Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, review the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account views of Executive/ Non- Executive Directors and assessing the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The Meeting of Independent Director was held on 10th January, 2024 and all the Independent Directors of the Company were present at the Meeting.

The Composition of Independent Director is as follows:

S No. Name of Director Designation 1. Ms. Manasvi Manu Thapar Chairman 2. Mr. Hitendra Nareshkumar Kanodia Member 3. Mr. Smit Dinkarbhai Barot Member

18. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received declaration from independent directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

19. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The current policy is to have an appropriate combination of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board. As on 31st March 2023, the Board consisted of 8 members, one of whom was Managing Director, four were executive directors and three were independent directors. The Board will annually evaluate the need for change in its composition and size. The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board. The remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration policy of the Company.

20. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Independent Directors at their meeting held on 24th March, 2024 without the participation of the Non-independent Directors and Management, considered/evaluated the Boards performance, Performance of the Chairman and other Non-independent Directors. SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. The Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performancee valuation of independent directors shall be done by the Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated. The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board.

21. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board takes responsibility for the overall process of risk management throughout the organization. Through an Enterprise Risk Management programme, our business units and corporate functions address risks through an institutionalized approach aligned to our objectives. This is facilitated by corporate finance. The Business risk is managed through cross-functional involvement and communication across businesses. The results of the risk assessment are presented to the senior management.

22. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposits from public as envisaged under Sections 73 to 76 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the year under review.

23. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Particulars of loan given, investment made, guarantees given and security provided under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, are provided in the notes of financial statement.

24. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

According to Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013, the term "Internal Financial Control (IFC)" means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The company has a well- placed, proper and adequate Internal Financial Control System which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. To further strengthen the internal control process, the company has developed the very comprehensive compliance management tool to drill down the responsibility of the compliance from the top management to executive level.

The compliance relating to Internal Financial controls have been duly certified by the statutory auditors.

25. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable on the Company. Therefore, Company has not developedand implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

26. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Provisions of Para C, D and E of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations,2015 are not applicable to your Company. Hence, report on Corporate Governance is not annexed.

27. HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Management has a healthy relationship with the officers and the Employee.

28. VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Company has formulated Whistle Blower Policy for vigil mechanism of Directors and employees to report to the management about the unethical behaviour, fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

29. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the period under review no material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future 2024.

30. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

1. that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

2. that such accounting policies as mentioned in the Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3. that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

5. that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

6. that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

31. POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees of the Company are covered under this policy.

During the year 2023-24, no complaints were received by the Company related to sexual harassment.

32. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company keeps its Directors informed of the activities of the Company, its management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry in a proactive manner. The details of various familiarization programs provided to the Directors of the Company is available on the Companys website on www.wowplex.live .

33. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of annual return under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is available on the website of the Company at www.wowplex.live

34. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as "Annexure V".

35. CODE OF CONDUCT:

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Code is intended to serve as a basis for ethical decision-making in conduct of professional work. The Code of Conduct enjoins that each individual in the organization must know and respect existing laws, accept and provide appropriate professional views, and be upright in his conduct and observe corporate discipline.The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 also forms part of the Code of Conduct. All Board Members and Senior Management Personnel affirm compliance with the Code ofConduct annually.

36. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the reporting period, no application made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016).

37. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and certain designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

38. WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY:

Your Company maintains a website www.wowcinepulse.com where detailed information of the Company and specified details in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 have been provided.

39. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board of Director express their sincere thanks and wishes to place on record its deep appreciation for the continued support, confidence and co-operation that the company has received from Production Houses, Media, Film Makers, customers, suppliers, investors, bankers, government agencies and other associates. Your Directors

also place on record their deep appreciation of the employees for the valued and continuous support at all levels for their services and commitment during the year.