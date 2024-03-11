iifl-logo-icon 1
City Pulse Multiplex Ltd EGM

949
(-0.21%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

City Pulse Multi CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Notice of EGM of City Pulse Multiplex Limited to be held on 30th March 2024 EGM 30/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.03.2024) We are hereby informing that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of City Pulse Multiplex Limited was held on 30th March, 2024 for the approval of Preferential issue. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company met today, 31st March 2024 at 3.30 PM. The Board of Directors have inter alia considered, took on record and approved: 1. Scrutinizer report submitted by M/s. Dipika Soni & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary for the Extraordinary general meeting held on 30th March 2024. 2. Issue and allotment of 73,46,000 Equity shares to the shareholders of M/s Aileensoul Technologies Private Limited for consideration other than cash. Accordingly, every shareholder holding 1 equity share of M/s Aileensoul Technologies Private Limited, will be issued and allotted 735 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid, subject to payment for fractional allotment of shares. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2024) Revised Summary of proceeding of EGM of City Pulse Multiplex Limited held on March 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)

