Classic Filaments Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.11
6.11
6.11
6.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.32
-0.22
-0.13
-0.02
Net Worth
5.79
5.89
5.98
6.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
0.04
0.17
0.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.94
5.93
6.15
6.48
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.57
0.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.22
4.91
4.54
5.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
Debtor Days
2,110.3
Other Current Assets
4.88
4.58
4.21
5.54
Sundry Creditors
-1.48
-1.48
-1.49
-1.49
Creditor Days
1,718.22
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.71
1.01
1.05
0.04
Total Assets
5.93
5.92
6.16
6.49
