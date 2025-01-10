iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Classic Filaments Ltd Balance Sheet

27.12
(-13.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Filaments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.11

6.11

6.11

6.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.32

-0.22

-0.13

-0.02

Net Worth

5.79

5.89

5.98

6.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0.15

0.04

0.17

0.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.94

5.93

6.15

6.48

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.57

0.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.22

4.91

4.54

5.87

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

Debtor Days

2,110.3

Other Current Assets

4.88

4.58

4.21

5.54

Sundry Creditors

-1.48

-1.48

-1.49

-1.49

Creditor Days

1,718.22

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.71

1.01

1.05

0.04

Total Assets

5.93

5.92

6.16

6.49

Classic Filament : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Filaments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.