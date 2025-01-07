iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Filaments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.28
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.31

1.4

2.44

2.35

yoy growth (%)

-77.54

-42.27

3.62

-30.93

Raw materials

-0.3

-1.35

-2.39

-2.3

As % of sales

97.67

96.17

98.01

98.01

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

6.91

2.24

0.89

1.09

Other costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.08

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.25

5.54

3.46

3.49

Operating profit

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

OPM

-28.85

-3.96

-2.37

-2.6

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

59.97

-3.89

-6.39

-82.69

NPM

-28.88

-4.05

-2.43

-2.69

