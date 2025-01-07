Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.31
1.4
2.44
2.35
yoy growth (%)
-77.54
-42.27
3.62
-30.93
Raw materials
-0.3
-1.35
-2.39
-2.3
As % of sales
97.67
96.17
98.01
98.01
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
6.91
2.24
0.89
1.09
Other costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.25
5.54
3.46
3.49
Operating profit
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
OPM
-28.85
-3.96
-2.37
-2.6
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
59.97
-3.89
-6.39
-82.69
NPM
-28.88
-4.05
-2.43
-2.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.