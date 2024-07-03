Summary

Classic Filaments Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of V.Natwarlal Synthetics Private Limited. The name was changed to Classic Filaments Private Limited on 10 September, 1993. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate dated 15 February, 1995. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacture of texturised polyester yarn with an installed capacity of 350 tpa at Pipodara and Ankleshwar in Gujarat. In December 1995, the Company came out with a Public Issue to part-finance its expansion programme involving the expansion of its capacity by installing four more texturising machines for the manufacture of additional 2850 tpa of yarn, at Karanj, Pipodara and Daman.

Read More