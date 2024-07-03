iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Filaments Ltd Share Price

27.8
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.6
  • Day's High32.6
  • 52 Wk High41.7
  • Prev. Close29.17
  • Day's Low27.2
  • 52 Wk Low 26.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Classic Filaments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

32.6

Prev. Close

29.17

Turnover(Lac.)

0.36

Day's High

32.6

Day's Low

27.2

52 Week's High

41.7

52 Week's Low

26.5

Book Value

9.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Classic Filaments Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Classic Filaments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Classic Filaments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.51%

Non-Promoter- 31.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Classic Filaments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.11

6.11

6.11

6.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.32

-0.22

-0.13

-0.02

Net Worth

5.79

5.89

5.98

6.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.31

1.4

2.44

2.35

yoy growth (%)

-77.54

-42.27

3.62

-30.93

Raw materials

-0.3

-1.35

-2.39

-2.3

As % of sales

97.67

96.17

98.01

98.01

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

0.06

0

-0.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.54

-42.27

3.62

-30.93

Op profit growth

63.55

-3.53

-5.57

-83.29

EBIT growth

59.97

-3.89

-6.39

-82.69

Net profit growth

59.97

-3.89

-6.39

-82.69

No Record Found

Classic Filaments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Classic Filaments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jayanti Madhubhai Gaudani

Director & CFO

Bharat Anandbhai Patel

Independent Director

Subhash Gurudeo Patle

Independent Director

Bhavesh Dholia

Independent Director

Arunaben Kachchhi

Additional Director

Amit Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitexa D. Barvaliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Classic Filaments Ltd

Summary

Classic Filaments Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of V.Natwarlal Synthetics Private Limited. The name was changed to Classic Filaments Private Limited on 10 September, 1993. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate dated 15 February, 1995. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacture of texturised polyester yarn with an installed capacity of 350 tpa at Pipodara and Ankleshwar in Gujarat. In December 1995, the Company came out with a Public Issue to part-finance its expansion programme involving the expansion of its capacity by installing four more texturising machines for the manufacture of additional 2850 tpa of yarn, at Karanj, Pipodara and Daman.
Company FAQs

What is the Classic Filaments Ltd share price today?

The Classic Filaments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Filaments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Classic Filaments Ltd is ₹17.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Classic Filaments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Classic Filaments Ltd is 0 and 3.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Classic Filaments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Classic Filaments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Classic Filaments Ltd is ₹26.5 and ₹41.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Classic Filaments Ltd?

Classic Filaments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.54%, 3 Years at 59.34%, 1 Year at -23.62%, 6 Month at -14.68%, 3 Month at -0.27% and 1 Month at -11.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Classic Filaments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Classic Filaments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.49 %

