SectorTrading
Open₹32.6
Prev. Close₹29.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹32.6
Day's Low₹27.2
52 Week's High₹41.7
52 Week's Low₹26.5
Book Value₹9.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.11
6.11
6.11
6.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.32
-0.22
-0.13
-0.02
Net Worth
5.79
5.89
5.98
6.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.31
1.4
2.44
2.35
yoy growth (%)
-77.54
-42.27
3.62
-30.93
Raw materials
-0.3
-1.35
-2.39
-2.3
As % of sales
97.67
96.17
98.01
98.01
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
0.06
0
-0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.54
-42.27
3.62
-30.93
Op profit growth
63.55
-3.53
-5.57
-83.29
EBIT growth
59.97
-3.89
-6.39
-82.69
Net profit growth
59.97
-3.89
-6.39
-82.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jayanti Madhubhai Gaudani
Director & CFO
Bharat Anandbhai Patel
Independent Director
Subhash Gurudeo Patle
Independent Director
Bhavesh Dholia
Independent Director
Arunaben Kachchhi
Additional Director
Amit Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitexa D. Barvaliya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Classic Filaments Ltd
Summary
Classic Filaments Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of V.Natwarlal Synthetics Private Limited. The name was changed to Classic Filaments Private Limited on 10 September, 1993. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate dated 15 February, 1995. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacture of texturised polyester yarn with an installed capacity of 350 tpa at Pipodara and Ankleshwar in Gujarat. In December 1995, the Company came out with a Public Issue to part-finance its expansion programme involving the expansion of its capacity by installing four more texturising machines for the manufacture of additional 2850 tpa of yarn, at Karanj, Pipodara and Daman.
Read More
The Classic Filaments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Classic Filaments Ltd is ₹17.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Classic Filaments Ltd is 0 and 3.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Classic Filaments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Classic Filaments Ltd is ₹26.5 and ₹41.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Classic Filaments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.54%, 3 Years at 59.34%, 1 Year at -23.62%, 6 Month at -14.68%, 3 Month at -0.27% and 1 Month at -11.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.