Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Classic Filaments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our earlier intimation given on 26th September 2024 and as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window shall remain closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from the end of the quarter till Friday 15th November 2024 i.e. till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results and shall re-open on Saturday 16th November 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.35 p.m. inter alia has transacted the following business: 1. Approved the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

This is in pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 10th October, 2024 has on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company appointed Mrs. Hitexa D. Barvaliya (Membership No.: 62162) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer effective 11th October, 2024

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 5th September, 2024 commenced at 12.10 p.m. and concluded at 1.15 p.m. inter alia has transacted the following business: Considered and appointed Mr. Shailesh Lakhankiya of M/s Lakhankiya & Dosi, LLP (FRN: 154114W/W100873, Membership No.: 147112) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for filing Casual Vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s B. Chordia & Co, Chartered Accountants, Surat (Firm Registration No.: 121083W) from the post of Statutory Auditor of the Company

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Classic Filaments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further to our earlier intimation given on 25th June 2024 and as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window shall remain closed for Directors and Designated Persons from the end of the Quarter till Monday 12th August 2024 i.e. till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration Financial Results at the Board Meeting and shall re-open from Tuesday 13th August 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024 commenced at 1:00 p.m. and concluded at 3.15 p.m. inter alia has transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. Please take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.20 p.m. inter alia has transacted the following business: 1. Approved 5th September, 2024 as the date of 34th Annual General Meeting to be held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Mode. 2. Approved the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting along with Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. Noted the resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer effective from the end of business hours on 25th July, 2024.

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

Classic Filaments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 1st May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Further to earlier intimation given on 26th March 2024 and as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window shall remain closed for Directors Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from the end of the Quarter till Friday 3rd May 2024 i.e. till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration Financial Results at the Board Meeting and shall re-open from Saturday 4th May 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 1st May, 2024 commenced at 11 a.m. and concluded at 1.20 p.m. inter alia has transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sonesh Jain, PCS as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to issue Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2024-25. Brief profile is enclosed herewith. 3. Appointment of Mr. Pritin D. Patel, Practicing Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Brief profile is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th April, 2024 i.e. today commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.15 p.m. inter alia has transacted the following business: 1. Approved the request received from the Promoters seeking reclassification from Promoter to Public category on completion of Open Offer-Takeover pursuant to SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. List of Outgoing Promoters is enclosed herewith. The extract of the minutes of the aforesaid meeting of the Board of Directors shall be communicated to you within 24 hours of the conclusion of this meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 18th April, 2024 has inter alia transacted the following business 1. Approved the request for reclassification of promoter to public The extract of the minutes of the Board of Directors is enclosed herewith. Read less..

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024