Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.64
-7.83
-7.87
-0.07
Net Worth
-4.64
-4.83
-4.87
2.93
Minority Interest
Debt
8.1
6.3
6.68
6.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
0.04
Total Liabilities
3.46
1.47
1.85
9.61
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
0.75
0.75
8.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
2.66
0.69
1.07
1.03
Inventories
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0.05
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.61
0.87
1.15
1.04
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.35
-0.26
-0.23
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.23
Total Assets
3.46
1.47
1.87
9.62
