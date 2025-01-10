iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

28.42
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.64

-7.83

-7.87

-0.07

Net Worth

-4.64

-4.83

-4.87

2.93

Minority Interest

Debt

8.1

6.3

6.68

6.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.04

0.04

Total Liabilities

3.46

1.47

1.85

9.61

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.75

0.75

0.75

8.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

2.66

0.69

1.07

1.03

Inventories

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0.05

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.61

0.87

1.15

1.04

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.35

-0.26

-0.23

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.23

Total Assets

3.46

1.47

1.87

9.62

Classic Leasing : related Articles

No Record Found

