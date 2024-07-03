iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

27.58
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.3
  • Day's High27.59
  • 52 Wk High59.22
  • Prev. Close26.28
  • Day's Low26.28
  • 52 Wk Low 11.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E20.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-14.72
  • EPS1.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.27
  • Div. Yield0
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

27.3

Prev. Close

26.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

27.59

Day's Low

26.28

52 Week's High

59.22

52 Week's Low

11.01

Book Value

-14.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.27

P/E

20.69

EPS

1.27

Divi. Yield

0

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.49%

Non-Promoter- 66.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.64

-7.83

-7.87

-0.07

Net Worth

-4.64

-4.83

-4.87

2.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.31

6.25

0.05

-0.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

MORE ABOUT Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prabir Ghosh

Managing Director

Chandra Shekhar Sony

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

JOYJIT DAS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Classic Leasing & Finance Limited, incorporated in April, 1984 is a leading Indian Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) operating since 1984. The Company is a registered NBFC with The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE). It is mainly engaged in fund-based activities, providing loans and advances, investment in shares & securities etc.As part of business activities, the Company is predominantly focused into Asset Financing with Initial Funding, Mezzanine Financing, Acquisition Financing etc. It focus on products in structured credit space backed by adequate collateral and cash flows to build a secured and quality retail lending portfolio.As part of diversification and growth plans, in 2014 the Company entered into Retail Lending Business on Priority Sector Lending, and this division focused on generating supreme quality asset book.
Company FAQs

What is the Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹8.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd is 20.69 and -1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹11.01 and ₹59.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.14%, 3 Years at -8.23%, 1 Year at 1.08%, 6 Month at 84.16%, 3 Month at 26.96% and 1 Month at -53.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.51 %

