Summary

Classic Leasing & Finance Limited, incorporated in April, 1984 is a leading Indian Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) operating since 1984. The Company is a registered NBFC with The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE). It is mainly engaged in fund-based activities, providing loans and advances, investment in shares & securities etc.As part of business activities, the Company is predominantly focused into Asset Financing with Initial Funding, Mezzanine Financing, Acquisition Financing etc. It focus on products in structured credit space backed by adequate collateral and cash flows to build a secured and quality retail lending portfolio.As part of diversification and growth plans, in 2014 the Company entered into Retail Lending Business on Priority Sector Lending, and this division focused on generating supreme quality asset book.

