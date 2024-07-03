Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹27.3
Prev. Close₹26.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹27.59
Day's Low₹26.28
52 Week's High₹59.22
52 Week's Low₹11.01
Book Value₹-14.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.27
P/E20.69
EPS1.27
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.64
-7.83
-7.87
-0.07
Net Worth
-4.64
-4.83
-4.87
2.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.31
6.25
0.05
-0.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Prabir Ghosh
Managing Director
Chandra Shekhar Sony
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
JOYJIT DAS
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
Classic Leasing & Finance Limited, incorporated in April, 1984 is a leading Indian Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) operating since 1984. The Company is a registered NBFC with The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE). It is mainly engaged in fund-based activities, providing loans and advances, investment in shares & securities etc.As part of business activities, the Company is predominantly focused into Asset Financing with Initial Funding, Mezzanine Financing, Acquisition Financing etc. It focus on products in structured credit space backed by adequate collateral and cash flows to build a secured and quality retail lending portfolio.As part of diversification and growth plans, in 2014 the Company entered into Retail Lending Business on Priority Sector Lending, and this division focused on generating supreme quality asset book.
Read More
The Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹8.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd is 20.69 and -1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹11.01 and ₹59.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.14%, 3 Years at -8.23%, 1 Year at 1.08%, 6 Month at 84.16%, 3 Month at 26.96% and 1 Month at -53.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.