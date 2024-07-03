iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Company Summary

27.86
(-1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Classic Leasing & Finance Limited, incorporated in April, 1984 is a leading Indian Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) operating since 1984. The Company is a registered NBFC with The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE). It is mainly engaged in fund-based activities, providing loans and advances, investment in shares & securities etc.As part of business activities, the Company is predominantly focused into Asset Financing with Initial Funding, Mezzanine Financing, Acquisition Financing etc. It focus on products in structured credit space backed by adequate collateral and cash flows to build a secured and quality retail lending portfolio.As part of diversification and growth plans, in 2014 the Company entered into Retail Lending Business on Priority Sector Lending, and this division focused on generating supreme quality asset book.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.