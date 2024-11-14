iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

26.25
(-1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:16:00 AM

Classic Leasing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Other Business Matters. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th August, 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Other Business Matters. Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 The Board considered and approved the Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with limited Review report at the meeting held on 9th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Classic Leasing: Related News

No Record Found

