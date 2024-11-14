|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Classic Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Other Business Matters. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th August, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Classic Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Classic Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Other Business Matters. Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Classic Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 The Board considered and approved the Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with limited Review report at the meeting held on 9th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.