Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.31
6.25
0.05
-0.71
Other operating items
Operating
1.31
6.25
0.05
-0.71
Capital expenditure
0
-0.05
0.05
-0.03
Free cash flow
1.31
6.2
0.11
-0.74
Equity raised
-0.14
-0.04
0.02
-0.01
Investing
-0.99
0.12
0.03
0.61
Financing
12.98
6.34
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.16
12.62
0.16
-0.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.