Coastal Roadways Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.66
-0.65
-0.81
0.3
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.94
-2.16
-2.2
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.28
0.16
-0.07
Working capital
-0.09
-2.2
-1.01
-4.36
Other operating items
Operating
-1.25
-5.08
-3.82
-6.33
Capital expenditure
-1.66
-3.04
1.03
2.98
Free cash flow
-2.91
-8.12
-2.79
-3.35
Equity raised
16.02
14.91
15.24
15.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
1.64
-2.04
-0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.11
8.42
10.4
12.3
