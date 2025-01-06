iifl-logo-icon 1
Coastal Roadways Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36
(-3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025

Coastal Roadways FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.66

-0.65

-0.81

0.3

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.94

-2.16

-2.2

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.28

0.16

-0.07

Working capital

-0.09

-2.2

-1.01

-4.36

Other operating items

Operating

-1.25

-5.08

-3.82

-6.33

Capital expenditure

-1.66

-3.04

1.03

2.98

Free cash flow

-2.91

-8.12

-2.79

-3.35

Equity raised

16.02

14.91

15.24

15.93

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

1.64

-2.04

-0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.11

8.42

10.4

12.3

