iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coastal Roadways Ltd Share Price

36
(-3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36
  • Day's High36
  • 52 Wk High55.07
  • Prev. Close37.13
  • Day's Low36
  • 52 Wk Low 22.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E12.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.79
  • EPS2.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Coastal Roadways Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

36

Prev. Close

37.13

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

36

Day's Low

36

52 Week's High

55.07

52 Week's Low

22.1

Book Value

50.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.94

P/E

12.42

EPS

2.99

Divi. Yield

0

Coastal Roadways Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

Coastal Roadways Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Coastal Roadways Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Coastal Roadways Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.15

4.15

4.15

4.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.44

14.19

9.26

8.01

Net Worth

20.59

18.34

13.41

12.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

40.41

32.48

42.21

54.61

yoy growth (%)

24.4

-23.05

-22.7

-2.95

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.64

-1.72

-1.87

-2.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.66

-0.65

-0.81

0.3

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.94

-2.16

-2.2

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.28

0.16

-0.07

Working capital

-0.09

-2.2

-1.01

-4.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.4

-23.05

-22.7

-2.95

Op profit growth

61.13

-17.79

-41.84

61.29

EBIT growth

-285.43

21.67

-137.64

20.6

Net profit growth

128.02

38.02

73.79

-1.51

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Coastal Roadways Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Coastal Roadways Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Kanhaiya Kumar Todi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dipak Dey

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Beni Gopal Daga

Whole-time Director

Sushil Kumar Todi

Non Executive Director

Udit Todi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SHIKHA TODI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha jain

Whole Time Director & CFO

Raja Saraogi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagpal Singh

Independent Director

DINESH ARYA

Independent Director

Minu Tulsian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coastal Roadways Ltd

Summary

Coastal Roadways Limited (CRL), the Kolkatta based company is incorporated in 1968 by the Todis engaged in the transportation of heavy and odd size cargo, The company has a carrying capacity in excess of 4000 tons has over the years, built up a large fleet comprising heavy vehicles, light vehicles, trailers and loaders with a network of 6 zonal offices and 69 branches located in all major business centres of the country. CRL is also engaged in export and international trade through its subsidiary, Coastal Overseas (COL).CRL caters to the transportation requirements of various industries like petroleum, heavy engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc, and has already established its credentials as an efficient and professional transport agency.The company entered the capital market in Jul.94 with its maiden public issue to finance the diversification into container traffic. It acquired 50 trailers for its container traffic business. In 1995-96, for reducing the cost of packaging, and saving the fuel and energy cost, the company plans to introduce new Sylo Type PVC Containers to cater the growing demand of Industry and Trade.In the year 1999-2000 the company has successfully completed its diversification programme of cargo movements by containers traffic. The company has also started logistic services for carriage and distribution for some of the important customers.The Company added 64 heavy commercial containerized vehicles to its fleet in the year 2007-08.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Coastal Roadways Ltd share price today?

The Coastal Roadways Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coastal Roadways Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coastal Roadways Ltd is ₹14.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coastal Roadways Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coastal Roadways Ltd is 12.42 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coastal Roadways Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coastal Roadways Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coastal Roadways Ltd is ₹22.1 and ₹55.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coastal Roadways Ltd?

Coastal Roadways Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.06%, 3 Years at 36.19%, 1 Year at -19.42%, 6 Month at 25.52%, 3 Month at -0.24% and 1 Month at -3.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coastal Roadways Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coastal Roadways Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 24.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Coastal Roadways Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.