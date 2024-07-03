Summary

Coastal Roadways Limited (CRL), the Kolkatta based company is incorporated in 1968 by the Todis engaged in the transportation of heavy and odd size cargo, The company has a carrying capacity in excess of 4000 tons has over the years, built up a large fleet comprising heavy vehicles, light vehicles, trailers and loaders with a network of 6 zonal offices and 69 branches located in all major business centres of the country. CRL is also engaged in export and international trade through its subsidiary, Coastal Overseas (COL).CRL caters to the transportation requirements of various industries like petroleum, heavy engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc, and has already established its credentials as an efficient and professional transport agency.The company entered the capital market in Jul.94 with its maiden public issue to finance the diversification into container traffic. It acquired 50 trailers for its container traffic business. In 1995-96, for reducing the cost of packaging, and saving the fuel and energy cost, the company plans to introduce new Sylo Type PVC Containers to cater the growing demand of Industry and Trade.In the year 1999-2000 the company has successfully completed its diversification programme of cargo movements by containers traffic. The company has also started logistic services for carriage and distribution for some of the important customers.The Company added 64 heavy commercial containerized vehicles to its fleet in the year 2007-08.

