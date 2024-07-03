SectorLogistics
Open₹36
Prev. Close₹37.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹36
Day's Low₹36
52 Week's High₹55.07
52 Week's Low₹22.1
Book Value₹50.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.94
P/E12.42
EPS2.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.15
4.15
4.15
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.44
14.19
9.26
8.01
Net Worth
20.59
18.34
13.41
12.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.41
32.48
42.21
54.61
yoy growth (%)
24.4
-23.05
-22.7
-2.95
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.64
-1.72
-1.87
-2.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.66
-0.65
-0.81
0.3
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.94
-2.16
-2.2
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.28
0.16
-0.07
Working capital
-0.09
-2.2
-1.01
-4.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.4
-23.05
-22.7
-2.95
Op profit growth
61.13
-17.79
-41.84
61.29
EBIT growth
-285.43
21.67
-137.64
20.6
Net profit growth
128.02
38.02
73.79
-1.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Kanhaiya Kumar Todi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dipak Dey
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Beni Gopal Daga
Whole-time Director
Sushil Kumar Todi
Non Executive Director
Udit Todi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SHIKHA TODI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha jain
Whole Time Director & CFO
Raja Saraogi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagpal Singh
Independent Director
DINESH ARYA
Independent Director
Minu Tulsian
Reports by Coastal Roadways Ltd
Summary
Coastal Roadways Limited (CRL), the Kolkatta based company is incorporated in 1968 by the Todis engaged in the transportation of heavy and odd size cargo, The company has a carrying capacity in excess of 4000 tons has over the years, built up a large fleet comprising heavy vehicles, light vehicles, trailers and loaders with a network of 6 zonal offices and 69 branches located in all major business centres of the country. CRL is also engaged in export and international trade through its subsidiary, Coastal Overseas (COL).CRL caters to the transportation requirements of various industries like petroleum, heavy engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc, and has already established its credentials as an efficient and professional transport agency.The company entered the capital market in Jul.94 with its maiden public issue to finance the diversification into container traffic. It acquired 50 trailers for its container traffic business. In 1995-96, for reducing the cost of packaging, and saving the fuel and energy cost, the company plans to introduce new Sylo Type PVC Containers to cater the growing demand of Industry and Trade.In the year 1999-2000 the company has successfully completed its diversification programme of cargo movements by containers traffic. The company has also started logistic services for carriage and distribution for some of the important customers.The Company added 64 heavy commercial containerized vehicles to its fleet in the year 2007-08.
The Coastal Roadways Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coastal Roadways Ltd is ₹14.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coastal Roadways Ltd is 12.42 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coastal Roadways Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coastal Roadways Ltd is ₹22.1 and ₹55.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coastal Roadways Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.06%, 3 Years at 36.19%, 1 Year at -19.42%, 6 Month at 25.52%, 3 Month at -0.24% and 1 Month at -3.61%.
