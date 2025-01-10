Dear Members,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 56th Annual Report together with the Audited Statement Of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

OPERATING RESULTS : 2023-24 2022-23 (Rs in lakhs) (Rs in lakhs) Freight & Services 3824.17 38 98.74 Net Earnings 108.94 67.98 Less : Provision for Taxation 18.78 11.59 Surplus from Operations 90.16 56.40 Gains from Extra Ordinary Items (net of taxes) 135.82 438.58 Net Surplus 225.98 494.98 Other Comprehensive Income (0.97) (1.93) Balance brought forward from previous year 568.28 75.23 Balance carried forward to next year 793.29 568.28 Appropriations: Transfer to General Reserve -- -- Balance carried forward to next year 793.29 793.29 568.28 568.28

DIVIDEND:

In order to plough back profits, the Directors express their inability to recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:

i) the applicable accounting standards have been followed and wherever required, proper explanations relating to material departures have been given.

ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

iii) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) the Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v) the directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Appointments and Re-Appointments

Sri Udit Todi retires from the board by rotation at conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment.

Sri Jagpal Singh was appointed as Independent Director on 28th May, 2019 for a term of five years ending on 27th May, 2024. In view of the same, the Board of Directors have basis the recommendation of Nomination and

Remuneration Committee, proposed to re-appoint Sri Jagpal Singh as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years from 28th May 2024 to 27th May 2029. A resolution proposing his reappointment for second term pursuant to Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

During the year, the Board of Directors appointed Sri Dinesh Arya and Smt. Minu Tulsian as Additional Directors with effect from 27th June, 2024, to hold office upto the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Being eligible, Sri Dinesh Arya and Smt. Minu Tulsian have offered themselves to be appointed as the Independent Director(s) of your company.

The second term of Sri Beni Gopal Daga and Sri Dipak Dey as Independent Directors of the Company will come to an end on 4th August 2024. The Board places on records its sincere appreciation for their contribution during their tenure of office.

Necessary resolutions seeking approval of the members for the proposed appointments and re-appointments have been incorporated in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Declaration from Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of the Company have declared that they meet the criteria of Independence in terms of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 as amended and that there is no change in their status of Independence.

Appointment of Key Managerial Personnel

There has been no further appointment/reappointment of any Key Managerial Personnel during the year under review.

Remuneration & Selection Policies

The Remuneration policy of the Company comprising the appointment and remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Executives of the Company including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other related matters has been provided in the Corporate Governance Report which is annexed to this Report as Annexure - A.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),Regulations 2015, Independent Directors at their meeting without the participation of the Non-independent Directors and Management, considered/evaluated the Boards performance, Performance of the Chairman and other Non-independent Directors.

The Board subsequently evaluated its own performance, the working of its Committees (Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committee) and Independent Directors (without participation of the relevant Director).

The criteria for performance evaluation have been detailed in the Corporate Governance Report, which is annexed to this Report as Annexure -A.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The compliance with provisions of Corporate Governance are non-mandatory for your company as per Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015.The Board remains committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and has implemented several good practices as prevalent in the industry. Corporate Governance Report and Management Analysis and Discussion Report pursuant to Revised Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 are provided in separate annexure to this report as Annexure - A and B respectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operations were observed.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Your Company laid down procedures to inform Board members about risk assessment and minimization and has implemented the Risk Management plan and continuously monitors it.

Details of Risk Management by the Company have been provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is annexed to this Report as Annexure - B.

The Company also has constituted a Risk Management Committee (Non-Mandatory) which ensures that the Company has an appropriate and effective Enterprise Risk Management system with appropriate policies and processes which carries out risk assessment and ensures that risk mitigation plans are in place by validating the same at regular intervals.

A Risk Management status report is provided to the Audit Committee for its information on a regular basis. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

Statutory Auditors:

M/s. Patanjali & Co., Chartered Accountants were appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 4th August, 2022, for a term of five consecutive years. The Statutory Auditors have confirmed their eligibility and submitted the certificate in writing that they are not disqualified to hold the office of the Statutory Auditors.

The report given by the Statutory Auditors on the financial statements of the Company forms part of the Annual Report. There is no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the statutory auditors in their report.

Secretarial Auditor:

Sri Debasish Mukherjee, Practising Company Secretary was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for FY 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure C to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

The Board has re-appointed Sri Debasish Mukherjee, Practising Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

DISCLOSURES:

Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee comprised of Independent Directors namely Sri Dipak Dey (Chairman), Sri Jagpal Singh and Sri Beni Gopal Daga as other members. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. In view of the upcoming cessation of term of two independent directors Sri Dipak Dey & Sri Beni Gopal Daga, the board in its meeting held on 27th June 2024 included Sri Dinesh Arya & Smt. Minu Tulsian in the committee and Sri Jagpal Singh has been nominated as Chairman of the Committee.

Vigil Mechanism:

The Vigil Mechanism of the Company also incorporates a whistle blower policy in terms of the Listing Agreement. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through e-mail, or telephone line or letter to the Whistle and Ethics Officer or to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Policy on vigil mechanism and whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website link http://www.coastalroadways.com/investors/vigil-mechanism.pdf.

Prevention of Insider Trading:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for

dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

Meetings of the Board:

Four meetings of the board of Directors were held during the year. For further details, please refer the Report on Corporate Governance annexed to this Report as Annexure - A.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings and Outgo:

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required to be disclosed under the Companies Act, 2013, are provided in Annexure - D to this Report.

Annual Return:

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the annual return in the prescribed format is available at http://www.coastalroadwavs.com/investors/annual-return-2024.pdf

Particulars of Loans, Guarantee and Investments:

The company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of the investments made by company are given in the notes to the financial statements.

Particulars of Contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

The names of the Company which have become or ceased to be its subsidiary, joint ventures or associate company during the year:

There has been no such change during the year under review.

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 ,as amended are annexed herewith as Annexure - E to this report.

Details pertaining to remuneration as required under section 197(12) of the companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rule, 2014.

a. There were no employees employed throughout the financial year and who were in receipt of remuneration for the year in aggregate of not more than Rs 1, 02, 00,000.

b. There were no employees employed for a part of the financial year and who were in receipt of remuneration at a rate in aggregate of not more than Rs 8, 50,000/- per month.

c. There were no employees employed throughout the financial year or part thereof, who were in receipt of remuneration in the year which, in the aggregate or at a rate which in the aggregate were in excess of that drawn by the Managing Director or Whole-time-director and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not more than 2% of the equity shares of the Company.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration of top 10 employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended are annexed herewith as Annexure - F to this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of

Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Corporate Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company upto the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Any member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be provided free of cost to the member.

GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the company under any scheme.

4. The company does not have any subsidiary.

5. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

The Company has followed applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively.

Your Directors also state that during the year under review, there were no complaints pursuant to Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Your Directors further state that there have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company between the end of the financial year under review and the date of this report.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

The Board wishes to place on record its gratitude for the assistance and co-operation received from Banks, Government, Authorities, Customers, Vendors and finally to all its members for the trust and confidence reposed in the Company. The Board further wishes to record its sincere appreciation for the significant contributions made by employees at all levels for their competence, dedication and contribution towards the operations of the Company.