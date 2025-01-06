iifl-logo-icon 1
Coastal Roadways Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

40.41

32.48

42.21

54.61

yoy growth (%)

24.4

-23.05

-22.7

-2.95

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.64

-1.72

-1.87

-2.04

As % of sales

4.05

5.31

4.44

3.73

Other costs

-36.51

-29.35

-38.63

-49.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.34

90.36

91.51

90.88

Operating profit

2.26

1.4

1.7

2.93

OPM

5.59

4.32

4.04

5.37

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.94

-2.16

-2.2

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.23

-0.47

-0.59

Other income

0.13

0.12

0.11

0.17

Profit before tax

0.66

-0.65

-0.81

0.3

Taxes

-0.19

-0.28

0.16

-0.07

Tax rate

-29.46

44.11

-20.34

-25.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.47

-0.93

-0.65

0.22

Exceptional items

0.77

1.48

1.04

0

Net profit

1.24

0.54

0.39

0.22

yoy growth (%)

128.02

38.02

73.79

-1.51

NPM

3.08

1.68

0.93

0.41

