|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.41
32.48
42.21
54.61
yoy growth (%)
24.4
-23.05
-22.7
-2.95
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.64
-1.72
-1.87
-2.04
As % of sales
4.05
5.31
4.44
3.73
Other costs
-36.51
-29.35
-38.63
-49.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.34
90.36
91.51
90.88
Operating profit
2.26
1.4
1.7
2.93
OPM
5.59
4.32
4.04
5.37
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.94
-2.16
-2.2
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.23
-0.47
-0.59
Other income
0.13
0.12
0.11
0.17
Profit before tax
0.66
-0.65
-0.81
0.3
Taxes
-0.19
-0.28
0.16
-0.07
Tax rate
-29.46
44.11
-20.34
-25.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.47
-0.93
-0.65
0.22
Exceptional items
0.77
1.48
1.04
0
Net profit
1.24
0.54
0.39
0.22
yoy growth (%)
128.02
38.02
73.79
-1.51
NPM
3.08
1.68
0.93
0.41
