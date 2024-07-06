|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Fixation of date Annual General Meeting to be held on 9th August, 2024 Coastal Roadways Limited has informed BSE Limited that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 22nd day of July, 2024 to Friday, 26th day of July, 2024( both days inclusive) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.07.2024) Proceedings of 56th Annual General Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.