Coastal Roadways Ltd Board Meeting

38
(4.60%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Coastal Roadways CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Dec 202425 Jan 2024
COASTAL ROADWAYS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Dec 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business.
Board Meeting12 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
COASTAL ROADWAYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome for Board meeting 12th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
COASTAL ROADWAYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 9th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and appointment of Independent Directors and other business. Outcome of Board meeting Held on June 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20246 May 2024
COASTAL ROADWAYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. The Company has submitted Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024 The Company has submitted the Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
COASTAL ROADWAYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. The Company has submitted the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December ,2023 The Company has submitted Unaudited Financial Result For the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

