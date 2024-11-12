Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 25 Jan 2024

COASTAL ROADWAYS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Dec 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

COASTAL ROADWAYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome for Board meeting 12th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

COASTAL ROADWAYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 9th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and appointment of Independent Directors and other business. Outcome of Board meeting Held on June 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 6 May 2024

COASTAL ROADWAYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. The Company has submitted Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024 The Company has submitted the Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024