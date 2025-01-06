Colinz Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.24
0.17
0.15
0.11
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
-0.22
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.04
0.07
0.02
Working capital
1.08
0.76
-0.11
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
1.09
0.69
-0.1
-0.21
Capital expenditure
0.16
0.05
0
0.02
Free cash flow
1.25
0.75
-0.1
-0.19
Equity raised
6.84
6.36
5.95
5.54
Investing
0.25
-0.17
0.12
0.12
Financing
0.61
-0.04
-0.34
0.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.95
6.91
5.63
6.43
No Record Found
