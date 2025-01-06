iifl-logo-icon 1
Colinz Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66.8
(2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025

Colinz Labs FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.24

0.17

0.15

0.11

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.19

-0.22

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.04

0.07

0.02

Working capital

1.08

0.76

-0.11

-0.08

Other operating items

Operating

1.09

0.69

-0.1

-0.21

Capital expenditure

0.16

0.05

0

0.02

Free cash flow

1.25

0.75

-0.1

-0.19

Equity raised

6.84

6.36

5.95

5.54

Investing

0.25

-0.17

0.12

0.12

Financing

0.61

-0.04

-0.34

0.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.95

6.91

5.63

6.43

