Summary

Colinz Laboratories Limited, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1986. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company in 1995, which however started their manufacturing and marketing activities in 1995. The Company manufactures a wide variety of pharmaceutical formulations in the dosage forms of tablets, capsules, granules, liquid orals, injectables, ointments, creams etc. The Company is having certain specialized products for Gynaecology, Cardiology, Gastroentrology etc. Since, the Company falls under the MSME sector, it established reputation as a quality supplier of medicines in the domestic market, wherever the Company has operation.Apart from this, the Company has a WHO compliant plant at Sinnar. Apart from a modern plant, it has its own well equipped quality control laboratory. The technical team is headed by a Vice President (works), Plant Manager & Production Manager etc. They are highly qualified and FDA approved expert staff with over two decades of experience in manufacturing and development of a number of products for various therapeutic segments. The Companys products are enjoying a good Brand image, particularly among gynaecologists. The Company has potential to grow considering the fact that it is yet to open up its marketing operations in many states of the country, which is kept on hold due to general economic situation.

Read More