iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Colinz Laboratories Ltd Share Price

66.8
(2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.99
  • Day's High67.99
  • 52 Wk High84.4
  • Prev. Close65.02
  • Day's Low62.23
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)1.44
  • P/E55.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.93
  • EPS1.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Colinz Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

67.99

Prev. Close

65.02

Turnover(Lac.)

1.44

Day's High

67.99

Day's Low

62.23

52 Week's High

84.4

52 Week's Low

36

Book Value

24.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.53

P/E

55.57

EPS

1.17

Divi. Yield

0

Colinz Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Colinz Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Colinz Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.00%

Non-Promoter- 33.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Colinz Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.52

2.52

3.55

3.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.43

5.62

4.14

3.75

Net Worth

8.95

8.14

7.69

7.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.11

7.53

7.95

8.04

yoy growth (%)

-18.88

-5.29

-1.1

-0.59

Raw materials

-2.18

-2.74

-2.7

-2.94

As % of sales

35.72

36.4

33.96

36.58

Employee costs

-2.5

-3.52

-3.39

-3.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.24

0.17

0.15

0.11

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.19

-0.22

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.04

0.07

0.02

Working capital

1.08

0.76

-0.11

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.88

-5.29

-1.1

-0.59

Op profit growth

9.63

-15.59

-12.37

-9.23

EBIT growth

36.58

3.28

-0.36

-11.69

Net profit growth

59.12

-43.44

63.45

49.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Colinz Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Colinz Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & Company Secretary

L S Mani

Whole-time Director

N K Menon

Independent Director

Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah

Independent Director

Baptist Benard Dias

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Colinz Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Colinz Laboratories Limited, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1986. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company in 1995, which however started their manufacturing and marketing activities in 1995. The Company manufactures a wide variety of pharmaceutical formulations in the dosage forms of tablets, capsules, granules, liquid orals, injectables, ointments, creams etc. The Company is having certain specialized products for Gynaecology, Cardiology, Gastroentrology etc. Since, the Company falls under the MSME sector, it established reputation as a quality supplier of medicines in the domestic market, wherever the Company has operation.Apart from this, the Company has a WHO compliant plant at Sinnar. Apart from a modern plant, it has its own well equipped quality control laboratory. The technical team is headed by a Vice President (works), Plant Manager & Production Manager etc. They are highly qualified and FDA approved expert staff with over two decades of experience in manufacturing and development of a number of products for various therapeutic segments. The Companys products are enjoying a good Brand image, particularly among gynaecologists. The Company has potential to grow considering the fact that it is yet to open up its marketing operations in many states of the country, which is kept on hold due to general economic situation.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Colinz Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Colinz Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Colinz Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Colinz Laboratories Ltd is ₹30.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Colinz Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Colinz Laboratories Ltd is 55.57 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Colinz Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Colinz Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Colinz Laboratories Ltd is ₹36 and ₹84.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Colinz Laboratories Ltd?

Colinz Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.13%, 3 Years at 30.88%, 1 Year at 61.74%, 6 Month at 2.43%, 3 Month at 12.14% and 1 Month at 6.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Colinz Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Colinz Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Colinz Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.