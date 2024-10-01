|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|The Meeting of Board of Directors was held on Thursday, 8th August, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. The Board of Directors discussed and/or approved the following: 1. The Board approved Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. The Board also approved Management Discussion Report, Corporate Governance Report, CEOs certification & other documents for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Please find the attached herewith Report of Scrutinizers on 38 AGM held on 30-9-2024 at 2.30 at Registered office of the Company by Electronic Means. as required by SEBI(LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
