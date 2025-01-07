Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.11
7.53
7.95
8.04
yoy growth (%)
-18.88
-5.29
-1.1
-0.59
Raw materials
-2.18
-2.74
-2.7
-2.94
As % of sales
35.72
36.4
33.96
36.58
Employee costs
-2.5
-3.52
-3.39
-3.13
As % of sales
41.04
46.7
42.63
38.93
Other costs
-1.08
-0.96
-1.5
-1.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.8
12.86
18.89
19.38
Operating profit
0.33
0.3
0.35
0.4
OPM
5.42
4.01
4.5
5.08
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
-0.22
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.06
-0.08
-0.11
Other income
0.19
0.13
0.09
0.09
Profit before tax
0.24
0.17
0.15
0.11
Taxes
-0.03
-0.04
0.07
0.02
Tax rate
-15.33
-25.9
52.44
19.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.2
0.13
0.23
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.2
0.13
0.23
0.14
yoy growth (%)
59.12
-43.44
63.45
49.18
NPM
3.39
1.73
2.89
1.75
