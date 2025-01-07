iifl-logo-icon 1
Colinz Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.11

7.53

7.95

8.04

yoy growth (%)

-18.88

-5.29

-1.1

-0.59

Raw materials

-2.18

-2.74

-2.7

-2.94

As % of sales

35.72

36.4

33.96

36.58

Employee costs

-2.5

-3.52

-3.39

-3.13

As % of sales

41.04

46.7

42.63

38.93

Other costs

-1.08

-0.96

-1.5

-1.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.8

12.86

18.89

19.38

Operating profit

0.33

0.3

0.35

0.4

OPM

5.42

4.01

4.5

5.08

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.19

-0.22

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.06

-0.08

-0.11

Other income

0.19

0.13

0.09

0.09

Profit before tax

0.24

0.17

0.15

0.11

Taxes

-0.03

-0.04

0.07

0.02

Tax rate

-15.33

-25.9

52.44

19.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.2

0.13

0.23

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.2

0.13

0.23

0.14

yoy growth (%)

59.12

-43.44

63.45

49.18

NPM

3.39

1.73

2.89

1.75

