Concrete Infra & Media Ltd Balance Sheet

3.99
(1.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.52

7.52

7.52

7.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.64

0.87

0.34

0.34

Net Worth

8.16

8.39

7.86

7.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.16

8.39

7.86

7.86

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.89

6.89

6.89

6.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.73

0.23

0.97

0.95

Inventories

0.46

0.18

0.13

0.1

Inventory Days

0.83

183.41

0

Sundry Debtors

28.08

32.04

0.31

0

Debtor Days

149.21

437.36

0

Other Current Assets

48.84

50.72

0.93

0.93

Sundry Creditors

-74.15

-80.09

-0.33

0

Creditor Days

372.98

465.58

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.49

-2.61

-0.07

-0.08

Cash

0.55

1.27

0

0.01

Total Assets

8.18

8.39

7.86

7.85

