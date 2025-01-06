Concrete Infra & Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.52
7.52
7.52
7.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.64
0.87
0.34
0.34
Net Worth
8.16
8.39
7.86
7.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.16
8.39
7.86
7.86
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.89
6.89
6.89
6.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.73
0.23
0.97
0.95
Inventories
0.46
0.18
0.13
0.1
Inventory Days
0.83
183.41
0
Sundry Debtors
28.08
32.04
0.31
0
Debtor Days
149.21
437.36
0
Other Current Assets
48.84
50.72
0.93
0.93
Sundry Creditors
-74.15
-80.09
-0.33
0
Creditor Days
372.98
465.58
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.49
-2.61
-0.07
-0.08
Cash
0.55
1.27
0
0.01
Total Assets
8.18
8.39
7.86
7.85
