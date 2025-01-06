Concrete Infra & Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.65
0
-0.07
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.17
0
0
0
Working capital
0.53
0.01
-6.97
6.6
Other operating items
Operating
1.01
0.01
-7.04
6.52
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
1.01
0.01
-7.04
6.51
Equity raised
0.72
0.67
0.82
0.97
Investing
0
0
6.89
-6.68
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.74
0.69
0.66
0.81
