Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
78.37
0.25
0
0
yoy growth (%)
30,195.21
0
0
0
Raw materials
-77.51
-0.21
0
0
As % of sales
98.9
84.83
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales
0.04
4.63
0
0
Other costs
-0.16
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.2
9.36
0
0
Operating profit
0.65
0
-0.07
-0.08
OPM
0.84
1.15
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.65
0
-0.07
-0.07
Taxes
-0.17
0
0
0
Tax rate
-25.99
-20.38
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.48
0
-0.07
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.48
0
-0.07
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
13,805.21
-104.65
-1.81
31.48
NPM
0.62
1.35
0
0
