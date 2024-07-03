Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹3.92
Prev. Close₹3.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹3.99
Day's Low₹3.92
52 Week's High₹1,032.25
52 Week's Low₹2.71
Book Value₹10.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3
P/E19.6
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.52
7.52
7.52
7.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.64
0.87
0.34
0.34
Net Worth
8.16
8.39
7.86
7.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
78.37
0.25
0
0
yoy growth (%)
30,195.21
0
0
0
Raw materials
-77.51
-0.21
0
0
As % of sales
98.9
84.83
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.65
0
-0.07
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.17
0
0
0
Working capital
0.53
0.01
-6.97
6.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30,195.21
0
0
0
Op profit growth
21,892.06
-103.97
-6
-10.41
EBIT growth
14,859.79
-105.85
-1.81
31.48
Net profit growth
13,805.21
-104.65
-1.81
31.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Dinesh Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Arvind Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Priyanka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ms. Mala
Managing Director & CFO
Sujeet Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Concrete Infra & Media Ltd
Summary
Concrete Infra & Media Limited was originally incorporated as Subh Laxmi Projects Limited on June 17, 1981, which was changed to Concrete Credit Limited on August 02, 2007 and acquired the present name to Concrete Infra & Media Limited in year 2019-20. The Company is primarily engaged in Loans & Investments.Earlier, the Company was engaged in trading in cotton or fabrics and trading in shares and securities. The Company has been primarily concentrating, so far, on share trading activities. The overall business is to undertake financial and commercial obligations, investing the Companys money into profitable avenues, corporate finance, trade finance and doing other services. However, it has started diversifying into other areas also. The Company has experience in the engineering and construction business with capabilities in providing integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services. With engineering experience, trained and qualified manpower, it is primarily executinginfrastructure projects across India. In addition to this, it has been delivering projects in sectors like Roads, Railways and Metros, Media and related matters, and Buildings & Structures.
Read More
The Concrete Infra & Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd is ₹3.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd is 19.6 and 0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concrete Infra & Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd is ₹2.71 and ₹1032.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Concrete Infra & Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.46%, 3 Years at 0.26%, 1 Year at 47.37%, 6 Month at 26.45%, 3 Month at 12.00% and 1 Month at 5.66%.
