Summary

Concrete Infra & Media Limited was originally incorporated as Subh Laxmi Projects Limited on June 17, 1981, which was changed to Concrete Credit Limited on August 02, 2007 and acquired the present name to Concrete Infra & Media Limited in year 2019-20. The Company is primarily engaged in Loans & Investments.Earlier, the Company was engaged in trading in cotton or fabrics and trading in shares and securities. The Company has been primarily concentrating, so far, on share trading activities. The overall business is to undertake financial and commercial obligations, investing the Companys money into profitable avenues, corporate finance, trade finance and doing other services. However, it has started diversifying into other areas also. The Company has experience in the engineering and construction business with capabilities in providing integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services. With engineering experience, trained and qualified manpower, it is primarily executinginfrastructure projects across India. In addition to this, it has been delivering projects in sectors like Roads, Railways and Metros, Media and related matters, and Buildings & Structures.

