iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd Share Price

3.99
(1.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.92
  • Day's High3.99
  • 52 Wk High1,032.25
  • Prev. Close3.92
  • Day's Low3.92
  • 52 Wk Low 2.71
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E19.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.84
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.92

Prev. Close

3.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

3.99

Day's Low

3.92

52 Week's High

1,032.25

52 Week's Low

2.71

Book Value

10.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3

P/E

19.6

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.07%

Non-Promoter- 99.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.52

7.52

7.52

7.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.64

0.87

0.34

0.34

Net Worth

8.16

8.39

7.86

7.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

78.37

0.25

0

0

yoy growth (%)

30,195.21

0

0

0

Raw materials

-77.51

-0.21

0

0

As % of sales

98.9

84.83

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.06

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.65

0

-0.07

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.17

0

0

0

Working capital

0.53

0.01

-6.97

6.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30,195.21

0

0

0

Op profit growth

21,892.06

-103.97

-6

-10.41

EBIT growth

14,859.79

-105.85

-1.81

31.48

Net profit growth

13,805.21

-104.65

-1.81

31.48

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Concrete Infra & Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Dinesh Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Arvind Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Priyanka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ms. Mala

Managing Director & CFO

Sujeet Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Concrete Infra & Media Ltd

Summary

Concrete Infra & Media Limited was originally incorporated as Subh Laxmi Projects Limited on June 17, 1981, which was changed to Concrete Credit Limited on August 02, 2007 and acquired the present name to Concrete Infra & Media Limited in year 2019-20. The Company is primarily engaged in Loans & Investments.Earlier, the Company was engaged in trading in cotton or fabrics and trading in shares and securities. The Company has been primarily concentrating, so far, on share trading activities. The overall business is to undertake financial and commercial obligations, investing the Companys money into profitable avenues, corporate finance, trade finance and doing other services. However, it has started diversifying into other areas also. The Company has experience in the engineering and construction business with capabilities in providing integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services. With engineering experience, trained and qualified manpower, it is primarily executinginfrastructure projects across India. In addition to this, it has been delivering projects in sectors like Roads, Railways and Metros, Media and related matters, and Buildings & Structures.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Concrete Infra & Media Ltd share price today?

The Concrete Infra & Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd is ₹3.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd is 19.6 and 0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concrete Infra & Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd is ₹2.71 and ₹1032.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd?

Concrete Infra & Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.46%, 3 Years at 0.26%, 1 Year at 47.37%, 6 Month at 26.45%, 3 Month at 12.00% and 1 Month at 5.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Concrete Infra & Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Concrete Infra & Media Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.