Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.43
-0.18
-31.78
16.12
Other operating items
Operating
-0.43
-0.18
-31.78
16.12
Capital expenditure
0
-0.61
-0.86
-1.63
Free cash flow
-0.43
-0.79
-32.64
14.49
Equity raised
658.64
676.74
712.21
723.93
Investing
14.27
-21.4
47.4
-17.53
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
672.48
654.54
726.97
720.89
