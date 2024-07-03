Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹210.15
Prev. Close₹212.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹14
Day's High₹214.73
Day's Low₹207.16
52 Week's High₹335.35
52 Week's Low₹187.3
Book Value₹271.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)674.51
P/E7.15
EPS29.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.33
32.33
32.33
32.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
775.83
711.03
469.81
333.61
Net Worth
808.16
743.36
502.14
365.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.43
-0.18
-31.78
16.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
21.87
14.75
9.59
4.72
7.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.87
14.75
9.59
4.72
7.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
429.56
132.31
6.51
3.05
19.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Radhey Shyam
Managing Director
Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Geeta Gilhotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Kaushal
Independent Director
Sanjeev Aggarwal
Independent Director
Prakash Matai
Non Executive Director
Iti Goyal
Reports by Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd
Summary
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Jindal Photo Limited) was incorporated in March, 2004. It is a Core Investment Company (CIC) engaged in the business of holding Investments in the Securities of Group Companies and providing Management Consultancy. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of photographic products with technical assistance and raw material supplied by Fuji Photo Films, Japan one of the worlds largest photographic companies. The Companys manufacturing facilities at Nainital (Uttaranchal), Gulaothi (Uttar Pradesh), Valsad (Gujarat) and at Dadra (Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Its manufacturing unit at Dadra & Nager Haveli was certified by ISO 9002. The company established a unit for the production of texturised synthetic yarn, at Gulaothi, Uttaranchal in 1990. Phototech, an ongoing profitable concern of the Jindal group, engaged in a similar line of business, was merged with the company in 1992. The company capitalised the opportunity provided by the liberalisation of industrial policy in 1991 and launched the widely acclaimed Fuji Film and Fuji Color brands in the country. It also expanded its manufacturing range by converting other photographic products, such as X-ray films and graphic art films. The company went public in Jan.95, with a rights-cum-public issue to implement its future plans, which includes expansion.The company introduced a host of digital cameras and other photography related digital products of Fujifilm
Read More
The Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd is ₹674.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd is 7.15 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd is ₹187.3 and ₹335.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.75%, 3 Years at 11.06%, 1 Year at -34.16%, 6 Month at 9.04%, 3 Month at 1.78% and 1 Month at -2.32%.
