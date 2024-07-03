Summary

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Jindal Photo Limited) was incorporated in March, 2004. It is a Core Investment Company (CIC) engaged in the business of holding Investments in the Securities of Group Companies and providing Management Consultancy. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of photographic products with technical assistance and raw material supplied by Fuji Photo Films, Japan one of the worlds largest photographic companies. The Companys manufacturing facilities at Nainital (Uttaranchal), Gulaothi (Uttar Pradesh), Valsad (Gujarat) and at Dadra (Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Its manufacturing unit at Dadra & Nager Haveli was certified by ISO 9002. The company established a unit for the production of texturised synthetic yarn, at Gulaothi, Uttaranchal in 1990. Phototech, an ongoing profitable concern of the Jindal group, engaged in a similar line of business, was merged with the company in 1992. The company capitalised the opportunity provided by the liberalisation of industrial policy in 1991 and launched the widely acclaimed Fuji Film and Fuji Color brands in the country. It also expanded its manufacturing range by converting other photographic products, such as X-ray films and graphic art films. The company went public in Jan.95, with a rights-cum-public issue to implement its future plans, which includes expansion.The company introduced a host of digital cameras and other photography related digital products of Fujifilm

