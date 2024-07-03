iifl-logo-icon 1
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd Share Price

208.41
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open210.15
  • Day's High214.73
  • 52 Wk High335.35
  • Prev. Close212.69
  • Day's Low207.16
  • 52 Wk Low 187.3
  • Turnover (lac)14
  • P/E7.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value271.38
  • EPS29.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)674.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

210.15

Prev. Close

212.69

Turnover(Lac.)

14

Day's High

214.73

Day's Low

207.16

52 Week's High

335.35

52 Week's Low

187.3

Book Value

271.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

674.51

P/E

7.15

EPS

29.76

Divi. Yield

0

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.88%

Non-Promoter- 3.61%

Institutions: 3.61%

Non-Institutions: 21.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.33

32.33

32.33

32.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

775.83

711.03

469.81

333.61

Net Worth

808.16

743.36

502.14

365.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.43

-0.18

-31.78

16.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

21.87

14.75

9.59

4.72

7.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.87

14.75

9.59

4.72

7.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

429.56

132.31

6.51

3.05

19.84

View Annually Results

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Radhey Shyam

Managing Director

Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Geeta Gilhotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Kaushal

Independent Director

Sanjeev Aggarwal

Independent Director

Prakash Matai

Non Executive Director

Iti Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd

Summary

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Jindal Photo Limited) was incorporated in March, 2004. It is a Core Investment Company (CIC) engaged in the business of holding Investments in the Securities of Group Companies and providing Management Consultancy. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of photographic products with technical assistance and raw material supplied by Fuji Photo Films, Japan one of the worlds largest photographic companies. The Companys manufacturing facilities at Nainital (Uttaranchal), Gulaothi (Uttar Pradesh), Valsad (Gujarat) and at Dadra (Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Its manufacturing unit at Dadra & Nager Haveli was certified by ISO 9002. The company established a unit for the production of texturised synthetic yarn, at Gulaothi, Uttaranchal in 1990. Phototech, an ongoing profitable concern of the Jindal group, engaged in a similar line of business, was merged with the company in 1992. The company capitalised the opportunity provided by the liberalisation of industrial policy in 1991 and launched the widely acclaimed Fuji Film and Fuji Color brands in the country. It also expanded its manufacturing range by converting other photographic products, such as X-ray films and graphic art films. The company went public in Jan.95, with a rights-cum-public issue to implement its future plans, which includes expansion.The company introduced a host of digital cameras and other photography related digital products of Fujifilm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd is ₹674.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd is 7.15 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd is ₹187.3 and ₹335.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd?

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.75%, 3 Years at 11.06%, 1 Year at -34.16%, 6 Month at 9.04%, 3 Month at 1.78% and 1 Month at -2.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 3.61 %
Public - 21.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

