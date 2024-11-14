|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024)
