iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

200.94
(1.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:11:51 AM

Cons. Finvest CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024)

Cons. Finvest: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.