Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
23.34
18.85
9.58
5.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.34
18.85
9.58
5.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
170.24
173.99
98.89
30.63
Total Income
193.58
192.84
108.47
36.53
Total Expenditure
13.21
18.12
0.46
0.92
PBIDT
180.37
174.72
108.01
35.61
Interest
0.03
0
0
0
PBDT
180.34
174.72
108.01
35.61
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.28
2.47
0.83
1.57
Deferred Tax
3.4
2.82
1.36
0.68
Reported Profit After Tax
176.64
169.42
105.81
33.34
Minority Interest After NP
1.22
-0.8
0.82
0.34
Net Profit after Minority Interest
175.42
170.22
104.99
33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.12
-0.43
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
175.42
170.22
104.87
33.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
54.26
52.65
32.47
10.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.33
32.33
32.33
32.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
772.79
926.89
1,127.45
603.55
PBDTM(%)
772.66
926.89
1,127.45
603.55
PATM(%)
756.81
898.77
1,104.48
565.08
