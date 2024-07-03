iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

205.25
(-1.09%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

23.34

18.85

9.58

5.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.34

18.85

9.58

5.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

170.24

173.99

98.89

30.63

Total Income

193.58

192.84

108.47

36.53

Total Expenditure

13.21

18.12

0.46

0.92

PBIDT

180.37

174.72

108.01

35.61

Interest

0.03

0

0

0

PBDT

180.34

174.72

108.01

35.61

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.28

2.47

0.83

1.57

Deferred Tax

3.4

2.82

1.36

0.68

Reported Profit After Tax

176.64

169.42

105.81

33.34

Minority Interest After NP

1.22

-0.8

0.82

0.34

Net Profit after Minority Interest

175.42

170.22

104.99

33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.12

-0.43

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

175.42

170.22

104.87

33.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

54.26

52.65

32.47

10.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.33

32.33

32.33

32.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

772.79

926.89

1,127.45

603.55

PBDTM(%)

772.66

926.89

1,127.45

603.55

PATM(%)

756.81

898.77

1,104.48

565.08

Cons. Finvest: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.