Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd Summary

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Jindal Photo Limited) was incorporated in March, 2004. It is a Core Investment Company (CIC) engaged in the business of holding Investments in the Securities of Group Companies and providing Management Consultancy. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of photographic products with technical assistance and raw material supplied by Fuji Photo Films, Japan one of the worlds largest photographic companies. The Companys manufacturing facilities at Nainital (Uttaranchal), Gulaothi (Uttar Pradesh), Valsad (Gujarat) and at Dadra (Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Its manufacturing unit at Dadra & Nager Haveli was certified by ISO 9002. The company established a unit for the production of texturised synthetic yarn, at Gulaothi, Uttaranchal in 1990. Phototech, an ongoing profitable concern of the Jindal group, engaged in a similar line of business, was merged with the company in 1992. The company capitalised the opportunity provided by the liberalisation of industrial policy in 1991 and launched the widely acclaimed Fuji Film and Fuji Color brands in the country. It also expanded its manufacturing range by converting other photographic products, such as X-ray films and graphic art films. The company went public in Jan.95, with a rights-cum-public issue to implement its future plans, which includes expansion.The company introduced a host of digital cameras and other photography related digital products of Fujifilm range during the year 1999-2000. JPFL has also launched a new fully Digital Mini Lab from Fujifilm with cutting edge technology for film processing and printing. It added inkjet photo paper & film, ink products range both for wide format and desktop inkjet printing applications during the fiscal 2001. The introduction of these products have greatly enhanced the companys product range. The Company introduced digital cameras product range with latest digital imaging technology from Fujifilm in 2004. Consolidated Photo Products Limited became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2004. In 2004-05, the Photographic Business of the Company was transferred and vested to Consolidated Photo Products Ltd (CPPL) as a going concern effective from April 1, 2004 through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger. According to the said Scheme, CPPL allotted 10208326 equity shares of Rs. 10 each credited as fully paid-up to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 24 equity shares of Us. 10 each fully paidup in CFPL for every 100 Equity Share of Rs.10 each fully paid up held in the Company. And according to the Scheme, the name of the Company was changed from Consolidated Photo Products Limited to Jindal Photo Limited effective from 31 December, 2004. In 2009-10, the Company incorporated two more wholly subsidiary Companies as India Fincap Limited and Consolidated Imaging Limited. Further Jindal India Thermal Power Limited and its Subsidiary Hindustan Powergen Limited were ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company. The Company also sold its investments in Jindal India Power Ventures Limited (JIPVL) in May 2009 and accordingly JIPVL also ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.In 2010-11, the Company incorporated Jindal Minerais & Metais (Mozambique) Limitada in Mozambique, African Country as subsidiary Company on 17.09.2010.Jindal Photo Investments and Finance Ltd., Jindal India Powertech Ltd, Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd., Jindal India Power Ventures Ltd. and Hindustan Powergen Ltd. became subsidiaries of the Company during the financial year 2011-12.Edward Supply Private Limited and Jindal Solar Powertech Limited became Subsidiary of the Company in 2012-13. Consolidated Imaging Limited and Jindal India Power Ventures Limited were ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company. In June 2012, the Investment Division of the Company was demerged into Jindal Photo Investments & Finance Limited through the Scheme of Demerger.In 2015-16, the Photographic Division of the Company got demerged into Jindal Poly Films Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement effective from April 1, 2004. In terms of Share Exchange Ratio, the Jindal Poly Films Limited issued and allotted on 30th May, 2016 fully paid-up 17,38, 700 equity shares to the equity shareholders of the Company as per the Scheme.